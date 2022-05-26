|
27.05.2022 01:01:00
The Valiant and the Vile: Memorial Day 2022
Free high-quality Memorial Day guest commentary or article from America's military charity, SupportOurTroops.Org. Original content. Based on first-hand accounts and expert topical knowledge.
TAMPA, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day article weaves together the behavior of America soldiers in Iraq, the Geneva Conventions, and the misbehavior of Russian soldiers in Ukraine, in a compelling and instructive Memorial Day lesson on the valiant nature of the brave men and women who make up America's military.
As we honor our fallen heroes this Memorial Day 2022, it is enlightening to compare the dreadful conduct of Russia's soldiers in Ukraine to the virtuous nature of America's soldiers. American troops see more combat than any other military in the world and have done an excellent job obeying the laws of war. Our culture is historically steeped in the tradition of protecting life and helping those in need. As children, we are taught to pursue goodness, to be virtuous and to never cause unnecessary harm to others. America's military reflects our nation and her values. This Memorial Day, we have reason to be proud of both.
This article presents a first-hand account of the conduct of American soldiers as they incarcerated and protected over 55,000 Iraqi prisons during the Gulf War in comparison to the horrendous behavior of Russian forces in Ukraine, against the backdrop of the Geneva Conventions. On this Memorial Day, we should honor virtuous behavior shown by American forces in the Gulf War and condemn the vile treatment of innocent civilians by Russia today.
