27.05.2022 01:01:00

The Valiant and the Vile: Memorial Day 2022

Free high-quality Memorial Day guest commentary or article from America's military charity, SupportOurTroops.Org. Original content. Based on first-hand accounts and expert topical knowledge.

TAMPA, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day article weaves together the behavior of America soldiers in Iraq, the Geneva Conventions, and the misbehavior of Russian soldiers in Ukraine, in a compelling and instructive Memorial Day lesson on the valiant nature of the brave men and women who make up America's military.

The Valiant and the Vile: Memorial Day 2022. This Memorial Day, the vile behavior of Russian soldiers in Ukraine provides a stark lesson in contrast to the valiant nature of the American soldier.

As we honor our fallen heroes this Memorial Day 2022, it is enlightening to compare the dreadful conduct of Russia's soldiers in Ukraine to the virtuous nature of America's soldiers.  American troops see more combat than any other military in the world and have done an excellent job obeying the laws of war.  Our culture is historically steeped in the tradition of protecting life and helping those in need.  As children, we are taught to pursue goodness, to be virtuous and to never cause unnecessary harm to others.  America's military reflects our nation and her values.  This Memorial Day, we have reason to be proud of both.

This article presents a first-hand account of the conduct of American soldiers as they incarcerated and protected over 55,000 Iraqi prisons during the Gulf War in comparison to the horrendous behavior of Russian forces in Ukraine, against the backdrop of the Geneva Conventions.   On this Memorial Day, we should honor virtuous behavior shown by American forces in the Gulf War and condemn the vile treatment of innocent civilians by Russia today.

Support Our Troops, Inc provides morale and well-being shipments and services to active-duty soldiers worldwide, and looks out for their interests in a variety manner. This article is offered freely for use as guest commentary or an article without compensation.   Permission is granted to reprint it in whole or part, provided its meaning is not altered and proper attribution to SupportOurTroops.Org is made.   SupportOurTroops.Org warrants this is original internal content and the imagery associated with comes with the right to use and republish same without compensation.

The full 1,944 word article downloads here:

MSWord
https://supportourtroops.org/downloads/memorial-day-2022-valiant-v-vile-support-our-troops-org.docx

PDF
https://supportourtroops.org/downloads/memorial-day-2022-valiant-v-vile-support-our-troops-org.pdf

HTML
https://supportourtroops.org/feature-articles/1827-memorial-day-2022

A 600px wide web-image downloads here:
https://supportourtroops.org/downloads/memorial-day-2022-valiant-v-vile-support-our-troops-org.jpg

A high res image downloads here:
https://supportourtroops.org/downloads/memorial-day-2022-valiant-v-vile-support-our-troops-org-HIGH-RES.jpg

Contact:
Jim Spearing
877-879-8882
SOT@SupportOurTroops.Org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-valiant-and-the-vile-memorial-day-2022-301556373.html

SOURCE SupportOurTroops.Org

