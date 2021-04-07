The Valens Company Expands Cannabis Distribution Network with Entry into Manitoba Market

Valens' distribution network now includes five Canadian provinces with additional expansion expected in the short-term

KELOWNA, BC, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the "Company," "The Valens Company" or "Valens"), a leading manufacturer of cannabis products, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation to supply and distribute a wide range of cannabis products to LGCA-licensed private retailers in the Province of Manitoba. With this agreement, Valens expands its distribution network to five provinces in the country.

"Expanding our domestic distribution capabilities is one of our top strategic initiatives to drive growth this year and beyond," said Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and Chair of The Valens Company. "Our entry into the Manitoba market takes us a step further toward capturing larger market share and bringing the Valens advantage to consumers in a new province, enabling greater access to our high-quality products across Canada."

Valens has already shipped several products to the province, including A1 Cannabis' Summit 10 THC beverages, Verse Cannabis' Tropic Lemon and Sunset Peach vape carts and 1:20 CBD oil, with additional product formats across various categories expected to be shipped in the coming weeks.

In addition to Manitoba, the Company's distribution network also includes Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan. Expansion into other Canadian provinces and territories, such as Quebec, is expected in the short-term as discussions continue with provincial and territorial boards and private retailers.

About The Valens Company

The Valens Company is a leading manufacturer of cannabis products with a mission to bring the benefits of cannabis to the world. The Company provides proprietary cannabis processing services across five core technologies, in addition to best-in-class product development, formulation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The Valens Company's high-quality products are exclusively formulated for the medical, therapeutic, health and wellness, and recreational consumer segments, and are offered across numerous product formats, including oils, vapes, concentrates, edibles and topicals, as well as pre-rolls, with a focus on next-generation product development and innovation. Its breakthrough patented emulsification technology, SōRSE™ by Valens, converts cannabis oil into water-soluble emulsions for seamless integration into a variety of product formats, allowing for near-perfect dosing, stability, and taste. In partnership with brand houses, consumer packaged goods companies and licensed cannabis producers around the globe, the Company continues to grow its diverse product portfolio in alignment with evolving cannabis consumer preferences in key markets. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Valens Labs Ltd., the Company is setting the standard in cannabis testing and research and development with Canada's only ISO17025 accredited analytical services lab, named The Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science by partner and scientific world leader Thermo Fisher Scientific. Discover more on The Valens Company and its subsidiaries at http://www.thevalenscompany.com .

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

