The Uptick on Ticks - Pest Control Expert Speaks out on Tick Crisis Sweeping the Nation

BISMARCK, N.D., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kari Warberg Block, pest control expert and CEO/Founder of leading plant-based repellent brand, EarthKind, provides insight into what some are declaring a "tick-apocalypse." "The tick population and cases of vector-borne diseases are exploding, and there are many factors responsible for this," comments Warberg Block. "We are in closer contact with wildlife, namely deer, mice and ticks themselves. This is due to land clearing, reforestation and urbanization. When the deer and mice populations increase, which they have been, so do the ticks. Globalization is certainly another culprit, as ticks are easily spread to different countries, but climate change may be the most alarming contributor of all" she states.

Climate change can affect the way diseases are spread, where ticks inhabit, and the longevity of tick season. "Warmer, shorter winters mean ticks are dormant for a much shorter time-span and can thrive in new locations, making Lyme disease more prevalent in certain areas," notes Warberg Block.

With at least 90 different species of ticks found in the US, the CDC reports that ticks are expanding into new geographic regions nationwide. The number of counties with ticks responsible for transmitting Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis, has more than doubled in the past 20 years, and the number of counties now reportedly at high-risk for Lyme disease in the US has risen by over 300%. The Lone Star tick, once relegated to the southeastern US, has expanded to mid-western and northern states, transmitting tularemia, nephrolithiasis, and Heartland virus disease into new regions.

"Vector-borne illness is fast becoming a global health crisis, with millions of cases reported worldwide. Contracting a vector-borne disease like Lyme Disease is no joke, and we all need to be keen on effective ways to prevent these diseases from spreading, like using a trustworthy repellent" notes Warberg Block. "Certain mosquito repellents can repel ticks, too, however not all repellents are created equal. Be sure to read the labels and know what you're putting on yourself, your children and your pets" she warns.

As DEET becomes more controversial, the CDC now also recommends using Picaridin, recognized by the EWG as being an effective alternative to DEET. Picaridin is bio-identical to a black pepper plant and is used in Warberg Block's latest EPA-registered Stay Away Mosquitoes spray, which repels against mosquitoes and ticks, and the diseases they may transmit, for up to 14-hours. The product is skin-friendly, unscented, and safe for use on pregnant women and children of all ages, when used as directed.

Warberg Block also recommends planning to prevent tick exposure. Wearing long-sleeved, light-colored clothing when outside helps easily detect ticks; do full body checks for yourself and your pets after outdoor activity; keep up with lawn maintenance, making your yard less attractive to deer and wildlife and creating a tick-safe zone.

"What many people don't know is that you can contract multiple diseases from one tick bite, and a tick brought in from your pet can then bite you and spread disease too," she informs. Check with your veterinarian about preventative tick treatments for your pet.

As tick season continues until mid-November, Warberg Block encourages everyone to be proactive, to stay informed, and to always keep it kind with EarthKind.

For media inquiries, please contact Sara White at sara@adinnyc.com or 212-693-2150.

About EarthKind®

Founded by leading pest prevention expert Kari Warberg Block, EarthKind® is a pioneer in natural prevention for families and households everywhere. EarthKind is a pest prevention brand that manufactures naturally powerful and effective pest solutions that keep pests away, without killing or poisoning them. All EarthKind® products are sourced from American farms and designed by inventive artists, scientists and engineers who care about the earth. EarthKind® products are made in the USA and the company provides handicapped individuals with meaningful employment. Kari was named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Woman Class of 2012, 2013 ND SBA Small Business Person of the Year and National Second Runner Up. Her latest product, Stay Away® was the winner of the 2015 NEXTY People's Choice Award for Best New Product of the Year. Learn more at EarthKind.com and on social media:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/earthkindinc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/earthkind

Instagram: @earthkindinc

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/earthkindinc/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/earthkind2010

SOURCE EarthKind