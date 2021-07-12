SMI 12’082 0.8%  SPI 15’530 0.8%  Dow 34’981 0.3%  DAX 15’791 0.7%  Euro 1.0860 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’093 0.6%  Gold 1’805 0.0%  Bitcoin 30’346 -3.1%  Dollar 0.9158 0.1%  Öl 74.8 -1.0% 
12.07.2021 19:33:00

The Untold Story Releases a Documentary on Prof. Ye Jiaying and Her Life of Poetry

BEIJING, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ye Jiaying, famous professor of Chinese literature, has concentrated on studies about Chinese ancient poetry for several ten years. She tried to gain the strong points from the Chinese and foreign literary theories, surpassed the older generation and opened a new route.

 

 

This short documentary was produced by The Untold Story, which revealed Ms. Ye's poetry life and her pursuit of carrying on the Chinese classical poetry. Ye Jiaying was born in 1924, and her youngster life suffered a lot due to the chaos in war time. 

In this video, the audience could get to know her insights about her poetry from different periods, tracing her eventful life. She shared her reflections and noble perspective on the difficulties of life, and the profound academic achievements and outstanding cultural cultivation of a great poetry master. 

Professor Ye has been a professor of Taiwan University, a visiting professor at Harvard University and the University of Michigan, as well as a lifetime professor of the University of British Columbia and a member of the Central Institute for Literature and History. She is the only fellow of Chinese classical literature at the Royal Society of Canada. She is also on the list of people who moved China in 2020.

 

Contact:
Jane Cheng
Tel.: +8610-68996566
E-mail: 1163514639@qq.com

SOURCE The Untold Story

