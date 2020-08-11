The University of Texas at Austin's Extended Campus joins forces with Dalton Education to launch online CFP® certification education program for professionals

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TEXAS Extended Campus, a continuing education unit at The University of Texas at Austin, and Dalton Education, a leading provider of education solutions in financial planning, are collaborating to offer financial planning professionals career-enhancing resources through a new CFP® certification education program.

The program, available through Virtual Classroom or Self-Paced delivery, is designed specifically for busy industry professionals, preparing them to take and pass the CFP® exam in nine months or less. In addition to comprehensive education resources, professionals have access to Dalton's CFP® exam review and Guarantee to Pass™, the industry's only CFP® exam education and review program to offer a money-back guarantee that students will pass the exam on their first attempt. Successful completion of the program gains professionals a certificate of completion from UT Austin, ranked among the 40 best universities in the world.

The Virtual Classroom delivery is a comprehensive, live-online, instructor-led program that satisfies the education requirement for a professional to sit for the CFP® exam. The virtual course is designed for the convenience of professionals, allowing them to access sessions from a device and location of their choosing. Additionally, lectures are recorded for instances where a student misses a class.

The Self-Paced delivery also satisfies the CFP® certification education requirement, and is ideal for students who prefer self-paced learning or who are unable to commit to regularly scheduled class meetings. This flexible learning method results in students successfully completing the program on their own timeline, while still gaining a thorough understanding of the material.

"The Center for Professional Education at TEXAS Extended Campus has an exceptional reputation for its traditional, classroom-based financial planning certificate program, with program graduates consistently scoring higher than the national average on the CFP board certification exam," said Joseph M. Gillice, president of Dalton Education. "We're excited to collaborate with them to provide professionals access to additional financial planning education options, delivered online."

"Now more than ever is the time for professionals to take stock of their careers and determine next steps and goals that will assist them in advancing," said Erin Harris, director of course programming for TEXAS Extended Campus. "We're committed to fostering that by providing them resources like Dalton's thorough financial planning curriculum. We look forward to positive results."

About Dalton Education

Dalton Education, a Leeds Equity Partners and CeriFi portfolio company, is a leading provider of education solutions for financial planning and insurance professionals. The company partners with some of the nation's premier universities to deliver the highest quality of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP® certification) education and offers the industry-leading Dalton Review® for the CFP® exam. The Dalton Review®, designed by former members of the CFP Board of Examiners, is the industry's most comprehensive CFP® exam review, and the only one to offer students a predicted probability of passing the exam. Students scoring 60% or higher on Dalton's predictor exam have an 88% pass rate on the actual exam. As a result of the comprehensive review, over half of Dalton's students score 60% or higher on the predictor. Dalton Education's high-quality curriculum and instruction have consistently led to the highest CFP® exam pass rates in the country, with over 90% of Dalton Education students ultimately becoming a CFP® professional. It is the only education provider in the nation to offer a 100% money-back guarantee that students will pass the CFP® exam through its Guarantee to Pass™ Education and Review programs. Dalton Education also offers education courses for the Capstone requirement (required by the CFP Board for all Challenge Candidates), continuing education courses for the CFP Board Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct for CFP® Professionals.

About TEXAS Extended Campus

As part of The University of Texas at Austin, TEXAS Extended Campus (TEC) draws upon the multiple strengths of the University to develop and offer programs that serve working professionals and lifelong learners in Austin, across Texas and around the world. Faculty members, industry professionals and curriculum experts produce courses and programs to benefit students at the high school, college and professional levels.

The Center for Professional Education is the department within TEC that offers career training and skill development programs designed to empower professional growth and increased productivity for individuals, work teams and organizations.

