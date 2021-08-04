The University of Saint Francis and BloomBoard Announce New Partnership to Address Pandemic Recovery while Offering Teachers Graduate-level Credit via Micro-Credentials

JOLIET, Ill., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the University of St. Francis and BloomBoard announced a partnership to help Illinois schools and districts support teachers this fall following significant disruptions to learning over the past two years. Illinois teachers will be able to get a headstart on their graduate degrees from the university while honing their skills in critical areas such as student well-being and academic recovery. These courses also qualify for federal stimulus funding, enabling school districts to pay for the training, as they seek to leverage remaining resources before expiration.

This partnership allows teachers to develop skills through an on-the-job, learning-and-proving-by-doing process that is directly relevant to their classroom practice. Micro-credential-based programs are a flexible alternative to earning traditional graduate course credit towards a master's degree. They provide an innovative approach to professional learning while promoting educators' professional and compensation advancement opportunities.

"Micro-credentials are an attractive option for teachers who want to develop evidence-based practices that are directly related to student learning, and build the practical skills that are needed in Illinois schools right now," said Dr. John Gambro, Dean of the College of Education at the University of St. Francis. "This partnership with BloomBoard is a big step forward in our continual effort to meet the needs of educators in innovative ways. It's truly a win-win for advancing K-12 education."

The University of St. Francis and BloomBoard offer the following micro-credential-based programs:

Student Learning Recovery

Student Well-being

Equity in the Classroom

Effective Blended Learning

"Our teachers need tools to help our students face a challenging year ahead, but our teachers are exhausted," said Dr. Mark Klaisner, Executive Director of West40 and President of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools. "This opportunity through the University of St. Francis and Bloomboard is exactly what Cook County schools need to address learning recovery and support our educators in learning by doing without creating unnecessary work."

School districts can use federal ESSER funds to pay for this program. For schools applying for the federal stimulus funds, they must spend at least 20% of the funds to address learning loss through evidence-based interventions that respond to students' academic, social, and emotional needs. BloomBoard offers support for districts to navigate the funding application process.

BloomBoard welcomes enrollment as Illinois school districts prepare for the 2021-22 school year. Additional program and enrollment information is available here .

About BloomBoard

BloomBoard offers micro-credential-based advancement pathways for educators to meaningfully improve their instructional practice and accelerate both their careers and their compensation. Their learn-by-doing process allows teachers to demonstrate their abilities using evidence from their own classroom practices. BloomBoard partners with states, universities, and districts to create planned roadmaps for advancing educators based on a system's uniquely identified needs and gaps. They also offer programs directly to teachers, including a National Board Pre-Candidacy Support Program. For more information, visit www.bloomboard.com

About the University of St. Francis

The University of St. Francis, in Joliet, Illinois, serves close to 4,000 students nationwide and offers undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and certificate programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, nursing and social work. There are over 52,000 USF alumni across the globe. For information, call 800-735-7500 or visit stfrancis.edu .

