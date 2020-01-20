The University of Hong Kong expanded collaboration with the University of Cambridge to offer Undergraduate Recruitment Scheme for Natural Sciences

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Hong Kong (HKU) organised an Open House event at Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur on 18 January. HKU announced the expanded collaboration between HKU and the University of Cambridge to offer an Undergraduate Recruitment Scheme for Natural Sciences.

The Faculty of Science, The University of Hong Kong (HKU) and the University of Cambridge (Cambridge) have formalised an academic collaboration to offer a joint recruitment scheme for talented students admitted to the Young Scientist Scheme (YSS) in the Bachelor of Science, enabling them to earn up to 4 degrees in natural sciences in 4-5 years starting in fall 2020 – a BSc (2 years) from HKU, a BA (2 years), an MSci (1 year) from Cambridge, as well as an MA conferred by Cambridge upon application#. Selected students who opt to pursue undergraduate studies will only be conferred a BSc (2 years plus) from HKU, a BA (2 years) from Cambridge and an MA conferred by Cambridge# upon successful completion of their studies. As the new enhancement of YSS, this initiative opens a new path for elite participants to develop their global vision in both Asia and Europe.

#The MA is conferred by right on holders of the BA degree at Cambridge, upon application after certain years' seniority as members of Cambridge.

Designed for selected exceptional YSS participants in the BSc programme, the Cambridge-track allows the two renowned universities to offer the best of their strengths to nurture the next generation of science professionals, cultivating their independent thinking skills for life. Selected students will also have a chance to experience the unique culture and learning environment of Cambridge, expand their horizons, build their own global network, and equip themselves with competencies at workplace.

The Natural Sciences courses at Cambridge provide students with experience in a range of different scientific disciplines that will enable them to appreciate and connect the intertwining science disciplines. The flexibility of the Natural Sciences course will not only give them a broad scientific background and an in-depth knowledge of the subject in which they finally specialise, but will also enable them to acquire a wide variety of all important transferable skills that are so much in demand by employers in all sectors, for example, intellectual skills, communication and presentation skills, and organisational, interpersonal as well as research skills.

As an alumnus of Cambridge, Dean of HKU Science Professor Matthew R Evans, welcomes the collaboration with this distinguished partner institution. "The academic rigour of Cambridge makes it a benchmark university across the globe – its encouragement of academic debate and intensive essay-writing training helps stimulate critical and logical thinking of students. Embraced by the intellectual atmosphere and exposed to an environment that encourages open discussion, students will find themselves more comfortable to take new challenges. Studying at these two leading universities would definitely be a once-of-a-lifetime experience for students," said Professor Evans. "This collaboration also signifies our mutual commitment to further strengthen the institutional ties between HKU and Cambridge," he added.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Strategy and Planning of University of Cambridge Professor David Cardwell also welcomed the launch of the scheme. "Hopefully it will develop an unique collaboration between Cambridge and HKU further. I look forward to many successful years of continued participation in the scheme," he remarked.

For more information, please refer to https://www.scifac.hku.hk/prospective/ug/6901-bsc/yss/cambridge/introduction.

Media contact:

Ms Tiffany Cheung

Programme Manager, Admissions and Academic Liaison Section, the Registry

Email: tiffcyk@hku.hk

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200119/2696381-1

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200119/2696381-1LOGO



SOURCE The University of Hong Kong