The University of Arizona Global Campus and MzeroA Announce Partnership

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) has announced a new academic partnership with in-flight training provider MzeroA that will offer students the opportunity to further their education in drone operations.

"Expertise in drone operations is an important credential in many business sectors today," said Dr. Craig Swenson, President of UAGC. "Through our educational partnership with MzeroA, we will help students and professionals as they work to achieve this qualification and expand their career options."

Through this partnership, UAGC and MzeroA have developed five emphasis areas and a credit-bearing course at UAGC for students interested in drone operations and other flight-related topics. MzeroA provided the courseware and instructional support to design the drone pilot course.





The five emphases consist of three or four courses each. The emphases in the Forbes School of Business and Technology® include: Integrating Drones in a Cybersecurity Infrastructure, Drone and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Marketing, and Drone and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Entrepreneurship. Emphases in the College of Arts and Sciences include Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Criminal Justice Drone Pilot. Each emphasis consists of three or four courses and provides students with opportunities to enrich their education to broaden their career pathways, prepare for graduate study, or explore in greater depth an area different from their major.

Each emphasis includes a new three-credit drone course, AVI 200: Commercial Drone Pilot, which prepares students to take the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) exam in commercial drone operations. In this course, students explore FAA regulations to operate small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the National Airspace System for purposes other than hobby and recreation, and learn about the FAA Part 107 UAS classification, certification, and operating rules.

MzeroA is the largest aviation flight trainer of manned and unmanned aircrafts, and has trained more than 60% of the licensed drone pilots in the United States. As a leading education provider of flight education, MzeroA offers non-college-credit online courses in aviation, including drone operator licensure.

"The drone emphases and AVI 200 course at UAGC are a perfect match for our students pursing drone operations as a career, or who may be transitioning within the job market while working toward a degree," said Jason Schappert, founder of MzeroA.

On January 26, 2021, the Forbes School of Business and Technology® at the University of Arizona Global Campus and MZeroA are teaming together to present "The Drone Industry Experience." Attendees will hear from five professional industry drone pilots with expertise spanning the following industries: forestry, cinematography, inspections and mapping, drone mapping software, and law enforcement. Jason Schappert, founder of MZeroA, the world's leading source in flight training, will be the emcee for the event! Attendees will also receive details of the Forbes School of Business and Technology® AVI 200-Commercial Drone Pilot course and New Aviation Emphases offered at UAGC. More information is also available at discover.uagc.edu/MZeroA or by calling (855) 293-3721.



About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus builds on Ashford University's promise of high-quality online learning, access and inclusivity and the University of Arizona's mission as a land-grant institution focused on student success. Global Campus is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels.

For more information, visit uagc.edu, www.facebook.com/UniversityOfArizonaGlobalCampus, or www.twitter.com/ UAZGlobalCampus .

About MzeroA

MzeroA is a professional flight training school in Florida which offers online training courses to ambitious individuals that want to get success in the aviation industry by becoming skilled pilots. The company offers different training packages to accommodate the specific needs of beginners and experienced aircraft riders to enhance their knowledge and skills to fly airplanes with utmost safety and focus. It offers live video tutorials for ground aircraft training and for in-flight operations.

