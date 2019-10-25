+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
25.10.2019 21:57:00

The TWINZZ Brand Is Raw and One of the Most Hyped Brands in Urban Streetwear

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic growth of TWINZZ comes from a relatable story linked from the company founders, twin brothers from Manchester, UK. The Twins wanted to share their story with you and let you know why others have been so intrigued through their vision of the TWINZZ brand.

The brand is independent with no outside investment and has collaborations and partnerships with some of the worlds leading athletes, musicians and corporations. The brand is making waves with hype beast drops across the world from New York and LA, to Singapore and Dubai.

The Manchester twins see the brand as a lifestyle, not just a fashion brand and their mission has always been to reflect their world in their product designs. Since 2014 they have built a strong team of professionals from designers to manufacturers and PR, which enables the brand to showcase itself in its true light. TWINZZ currently produce and sell a range of active, urban and athleisure wear online and in stores worldwide.

TWINZZ retails on a global level covering over 25 countries, online and in high-end stores.

We look forward to sharing our new AW19 premium range, which will be available on www.Twinzz.com and in exclusive premium stores worldwide.

Instagram:

@TWINZZLifeStyle
@TWINZZPRM
@TWINZZSelect

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017711/Twinzz.jpg  
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017713/twinzz_Logo.jpg

For further information, please contact: TWINZZ -  info@twinzz.com.

SOURCE TWINZZ

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold wieder über 1.500 USD
10:24
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Wirecard AG
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf WTI in Zeichnung
09:17
SMI - Bullen bereiten Ausbruch nach oben vor
06:09
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Novartis – Bodenbildung schreitet voran
24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:27
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apples Kreditkarte löst Euphorie aus - keine Kreditkarte war zum Start erfolgreicher
VAT-Aktie stark: VAT setzt im dritten Quartal weniger um - Auftragseingang gestiegen
Tesla verzeichnet Gewinn und schlägt Erwartungen - Tesla-Aktie klettert zweistellig
Polyphor-Aktien mit 40% im Höhenrausch - Hoffnung auf neuen Produktkandidaten
Dow beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen grösstenteils in Grün
Sika-Aktien gibt Gewinne ab: Sika legt im dritten Quartal an Tempo zu - Prognose bestätigt
KW 43: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Microsoft-Aktie trotzdem höher - Microsoft mit mehr Gewinn
Bucher steigert Umsatz nach neun Monaten, Tempo hat zuletzt aber abgenommen - Bucher-Aktie tiefer
Volatiler DAX-Wert: Wirecard zu riskant? Diese Konkurrenten kommen stattdessen in Frage

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht Allzeithoch ins Wochenende -- Nasdaq mit neuem Rekord --DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asien zum Handelsende ohne klare Tendenz
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung tendenziell freundlich, am deutschen Markt trübte sie sich dagegen ein. An der Wall Street geht es bergauf. Den asiatischen Indizes fehlte es an Schwung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB