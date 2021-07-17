SMI 12’027 0.4%  SPI 15’460 0.3%  Dow 34’688 -0.9%  DAX 15’540 -0.6%  Euro 1.0859 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 -0.5%  Gold 1’812 -1.0%  Bitcoin 29’240 0.6%  Dollar 0.9196 0.2%  Öl 73.3 0.0% 
The Turner Corporation Provides Notice of Privacy Incident

MONTVALE, N.J., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Turner Corporation ("Turner") is sharing information about a recent event that may impact the privacy of certain information. Although Turner is unaware of any misuse of this information, Turner is providing information about the event, steps taken since discovering the event, and what individuals can do to protect against potential misuse of personal information as a result of this event, should you feel it is appropriate to do so.

On or about September 1, 2020, Turner became aware of unusual activity related to certain employee email accounts and immediately began an investigation to better understand the nature and scope of this activity.  It was determined on November 2, 2020 that certain employee email accounts were accessed without authorization between August 27, 2020 and September 1, 2020.  The investigation was not able to determine whether any specific email was accessed or viewed.  In an abundance of caution, a programmatic and manual review of the contents of the accounts was done to determine whether sensitive information was present in the emails at the time of the incident. This process completed on April 16, 2021. Turner then worked diligently to locate address information for the affected individuals. We just recently completed that effort and sent letters to the affected individuals. Turner is also notifying relevant state and federal regulators.

Turner takes this incident and the security of personal information in our care seriously.  In an abundance of caution, Turner is providing notice of this incident and will provide complimentary access to credit monitoring and identity restoration services for affected individuals, and information on what can be done to protect against the possibility of identity theft and fraud.  Information on how to enroll in the monitoring service was included in the letter sent to those whose information may have been accessible.  You can review the following information for guidance on how to protect personal information. 

Turner understands individuals may have questions that are not addressed here.  Should you have any questions or concerns regarding this incident, please call Turner's dedicated, toll-free number at (855) 545-1934, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time, excluding major U.S. national holidays.

Steps Consumers Can Take to Protect Personal Information

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228.  Consumers may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost.  An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file.  Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit.  If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years.  Should consumers wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization.  The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent.  However, consumers should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in their credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit.  Pursuant to federal law, consumers cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on their credit report. 

Should consumers wish to place a fraud alert or credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax

Experian

TransUnion

https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/

https://www.experian.com/help/

https://www.transunion.com/credit-help

888-298-0045

1-888-397-3742

833-395-6938

Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016

Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788

Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

Consumers may further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps they can take to protect their personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or their state Attorney General.  The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.  The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them.  Consumers can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above.  Consumers have the right to file a police report if they ever experience identity theft or fraud.  Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, individuals will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim.  Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General.  This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-turner-corporation-provides-notice-of-privacy-incident-301335812.html

SOURCE The Turner Corporation

