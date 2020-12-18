SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’303 0.5%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0850 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’886 1.1%  Bitcoin 20’366 7.9%  Dollar 0.8843 0.0%  Öl 51.5 0.6% 

The Tough Enough to Wear Pink™ western campaign to fight breast cancer celebrates its 16th anniversary by reaching the $35 million fundraising mark

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite cancellations of rodeo and western events due to COVID-19, many rodeos were able to keep their schedule by incorporating special safety guidelines, but those who couldn't still continued with their fundraising efforts. This past year, the Tough Enough to Wear Pink™ (TETWP) campaign raised $1 million, adding to its 16-year fundraising total.

Rodeos rally for Pink! Wrangler Tough Enough To Wear Pink western campaign to fight breast cancer marks 15th anniversary and over 32 million dollars in funds raised by the western community.

This year, the Tough Enough to Wear Pink™ (TETWP) campaign raised $1 million, adding to its 16-year fundraising total.

The campaign was created in 2004 by Terry Wheatley, wine industry executive and matriarch of a professional rodeo cowboy family, and Karl Stressman, former director of special events for Wrangler and former Commissioner of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). The idea was to raise money and awareness for breast cancer by challenging rodeo competitors and fans alike to wear pink. Wrangler, in its role as title sponsor of TETWP, donates a portion of its proceeds from select merchandise to the TETWP campaign fund.

"We depend on rodeo committees and volunteers to promote and sponsor TETWP so it was an enormous challenge to reach this number," explained co-founder Terry Wheatley. "But the western community always steps up."

Typically, there is a friendly competition among rodeos throughout the season to raise the most money for TETWP. Although this year was different, a recognition of TETWP's 16th Anniversary was held in Arlington, Texas at the Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Montana Silversmiths, one of the founding sponsors graciously presented a custom belt buckle to our honoree, a 17-year breast cancer survivor. Western business sponsors of TETWP include Wrangler, Montana Silversmiths, Las Vegas Events, Twisted X Boots, Cinch and Purple Cowboy Wines.

About Tough Enough To Wear Pink?™
TETWP™ was created by entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor Terry Wheatley along with Karl Stressman to bring the sport of professional rodeo and the western community together to rally against breast cancer. Since its inception in 2004, TETWP has empowered rodeos in the U.S. and Canada to focus attention on the need for a cure. To date, the campaign has raised $33 million for breast cancer charities, most of which stays right in the local communities. The grassroots movement has inspired other sports communities to mount their own TETWP campaigns, spreading a message of hope and support that reaches beyond the rodeo arena to competitors, families and fans across America. For more information on how to help, visit www.toughenoughtowearpink.com.

About Wrangler®
Wrangler®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler® commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler® is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

Contact:  Terry Wheatley                                                                     
209-483-4768

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-tough-enough-to-wear-pink-western-campaign-to-fight-breast-cancer-celebrates-its-16th-anniversary-by-reaching-the-35-million-fundraising-mark-301195676.html

SOURCE Tough Enough To Wear Pink

