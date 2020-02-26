The Toronto Sportsmen's Show is the Ticket to Outdoor Adventure and Family Fun This March Break

Canada's Greatest Outdoor Super Show is back March 18-22 at The International Centre

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Toronto Sportsmen's Show (TSS) returns for its 73rd year bringing the best that the Canadian wilderness has to offer. With something for the entire family, Canada's greatest outdoor super show offers fun and interactive exhibits, ranging from axe throwing and tree climbing to live reptiles and canine performers. Taking place at The International Centre in Mississauga from March 18th to 22nd, TSS is the one-stop event to shop, explore, learn and be entertained by the great outdoors!

"It's hard to believe this year will be the 73rd annual Toronto Sportsmen's Show! Since 1948, the show has been a popular March break destination for families across Canada," said Peter Lockhart, CEO of the Canadian National Sportsmen's Shows. "We're thrilled to head back to The International Centre to celebrate the great Canadian outdoors accompanied by fellow outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers," Lockhart adds. "We hope to see you there!"

There are over 300 exhibits to experience, making it the largest outdoor show Canada has to offer. With everything from fishing, hunting, boating, travel and wildlife activities, the show features hundreds of interactive and educational opportunities for the entire family.

Some of the many exciting attractions that headline this year's show include:

West Coast Lumberjack Show presented by Husqvarna

The West Coast Lumberjacks will wow guests with axe throwing, log rolling, tree climbing and the loud roar of the Husqvarna chainsaw. Guests won't want to look away!

Speaking of Wildlife

A Toronto Sportsmen's Show favourite, Speaking of Wildlife is back this year and celebrating over 30 years of delivering hands on wildlife education. As Canada's largest live animal outreach company, Speaking of Wildlife features live animals as well as natural history artifacts. Guests have an opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with some of Ontario's magnificent wildlife.

Husqvarna Chainsaw Carver

New to join Toronto Sportsmen's Show is Husqvarna Chainsaw Carver, Marina Cole, who will showcase her talents by using multiple chainsaws and power tools to create stunning pieces of artwork out of hand selected wood.

FishTV Zone

Fishing pros will teach guests how to reel in their fresh catch, making it a great activity for kids. All the fun and action at FishTV Zone are free and attendees will walk away with fish balloons, kids tattoos and lanyards.

Ontario Hunting Retriever Clubs

With demonstrations taking place every day of the show, there are many chances for the Ontario Hunting Retriever Clubs to provide hunters with training tips to improve their dog's performance for next season.



The WoofJocks Canine All Stars

These adorable canine performers are back once again to steal the show! The Woofjocks Canine All Stars are a team of 150 highly skilled dogs of all sizes and breeds demonstrating comedy, athleticism, speed and unpredictability. This exciting and energetic show will be sure to leave a lasting impression.

Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry (MNRF)

MNRF will be putting on live cooking seminars at the "Cook your Catch" stage, where visitors will watch the professionals live in action, demonstrating different recipes to eat fresh cooked Ontario fish.

Admission details: Adults: $20.00

Seniors (60+): $15.00

Juniors (ages 13-17): $13.00

Children (12 & under): Free! (when accompanied by an adult)

Complimentary parking

About Canadian National Sportsmen's Shows (CNSS) and Toronto Sportsmen's Show (TSS)

Canadian National Sportsmen's Shows (CNSS) is Canada's largest producer of outdoor shows and a not for profit corporation. Owned by the CNSS, the Toronto Sportsmen's Show first took place in Toronto in 1948 under the leadership of world-famous outdoorsman, author and dedicated conservationist, Francis Kortright, who devoted his life to protecting Canada's wilderness. Over seventy years later, CNSS has helped protect Canada's outdoors with grants exceeding $32 million.

