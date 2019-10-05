The Top U.S. Software Development Companies of 2019, According To New Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with software developers, researched the top USA-based software developers who can build professional custom software solutions for businesses around the world.

The top software development companies in the U.S. include:

1. Sombra

Sombra is a global software development company with delivery centers in Eastern Europe. They seek to transform business through technology and know-how to simplify business operations and improve daily work processes. Over the last five years, they have developed a portfolio of 300+ web applications in various business domains. Their major focus is to provide startups with software services and development teams.

https://sombrainc.com/

2. Techliance

Techliance is a leading Information Technology Services Company that provides Web Development and Mobile App Development including Android App Making and IOS Applications solutions. Techliance is headquartered in Draper near Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It has been delivering quality IT services for businesses of all sizes worldwide since 2008.

https://www.techliance.com/

3. Huspi sp. z O.O.

HUSPI is a software development and IT consulting company that specializes in Financial

Technology (FinTech) and MedTech projects as well as e-commerce and large-scale databases. They are working on such projects as EasyPay (an online payment solution created by their team from scratch), app development for currency exchange facilitation for a banking

and financial institution, and many others.

https://huspi.com/

4. Next Big Technology

Next Big Technology (NBT) is a premium web development and web design firm since 2009. NBT always aims to infuse the latest web development technologies. They provide a full range of web services, with expertise in Website Design, Website Development, Website Maintenance, Website Redesign, Offshore Outsourcing, Ecommerce Web Development, CMS Web Development, Mobile Application Development and more.

https://nextbigtechnology.com/

5. itCraft

itCraft is a mobile and web app developer. Established in 2010, it has since successfully completed over 200 projects, working with over 50 clients from around the world. The software house delivers mobile applications and web solutions for a range of industries. itCraft employs over 50 people: native and cross-platform app developers, frontend, backend, UX/UI designers, testers, PM's. Apart from a comprehensive technology stack, the software house offers development consulting services, analysis and software-related business modeling. The offer is complete with Service Level Agreements and mobile app marketing services.

https://itcraftapps.com/

6. Angular Minds

Angular Minds is rated as a top AngularJS Development Company that provides high-quality and a wide range of web and mobile application development services for web, iOS and Android platforms. The company also deliver web development services to its worldwide clients.

7. Appus Studio LP

Appus Studio LP is a full-cycle mobile app and web development company with an in-house team located in eastern Europe, Ukraine. They are professionals in their work and very friendly people. They also provide a 1-year warranty period, allocated QA managers and Project managers that are not billable, and other perks.

8. Carmatec Inc

Carmatec is an enterprise-class IT solutions provider with over 15 years of proven industry experience and has successfully carved out a niche in software and application design and development apart from its expertise in mobile development, internet marketing, managed IT services and cloud solutions.

9. Clustox

Clustox has extensive experience in undertaking mission-critical projects. They demonstrate measurable value in terms of time-to-market, greater productivity and higher profitability. Their satisfied customers will gladly testify to how they have profited from the firm's transformational value. In fact, 88% of their business is repeat business.

10. GURUS Solutions

GURUS's dynamic team of business and technical professionals and NetSuite Integration partners set the standard for best practices in the implementation, integration, and customization of Oracle's NetSuite ERP solutions. They work with growing businesses to help scale up their corporate processes with the cloud, resulting in unmatched productivity and efficiency.

11. Hakuna Consulting

Need a new website or looking to renovate an existing one? Struggling with social media and digital marketing? Hakuna Consulting can help! They are a web design and digital marketing company specializing in small business growth. Providing professional WordPress and eCommerce website design and development, as well as costume online marketing campaigns, they help clients reach their target audience and grow their business.

12. HTML Pro

Headquartered in the heart of Manhattan, with two international offices, HTML Pro is among NYC's Top Digital Marketing & Web Design Agencies. They help startups, SMBs, eCommerce businesses, web agencies, and large multinational corporations with their digital transformation, digital media marketing, website design, mobile app development, business automation, software solutions requirements and more.

13. IIH Global

IIH Global was established in 2013. Its software development talent aims to make a mark in the domain of IT services. Gradually, the company went on developing and expanding its dimension with international clients and has since built a solid reputation.

14. Ionixx Technologies

Ionixx Technologies is a full-stack, design-driven product development company that caters to both startups and enterprises. They design, build and deploy custom end-to-end solutions across several business domains such as fintech, health tech, education, logistics, telecom, media and entertainment.

15. Rwaltz Software

RWaltz Software is believed to be one of the popular providers of Blockchain Application Development in the USA, India. The professional organization is firmly organized in such a way to offer progressively acquirable outcomes and solutions for use in a variety of businesses, encountering problems in the information and technology sector.

16. 360 Degree Technosoft

360 Degree Technosoft is among the leading companies in the IT sector dealing with mobile and web application development. They have a skilled set of professionals who can grasp the ideas of the clients and innovate focusing on it. They have hands-on experience with more than 600+ mobile applications on various platforms like iPhone, Windows, iPad, Android, etc.

17. Tudip Technologies Pvt Ltd

Tudip Technologies is a value-driven Software Services company. Tudip is an extreme Agile company of 250+ engineers that has been helping clients with their MVP and product building needs across the platforms and domains. They believe in taking clients' 1 liner ideas and developing production-ready products.

Brands can view the best software development firms in the United States by price, expertise, rankings and more on Top Software Development Companies.

