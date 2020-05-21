21.05.2020 11:45:00

The Top Mobile App Developers in Florida, According to App Developers Rating Platform

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Users spend 90% of their mobile time on apps.

AppDeveloperListing.com, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with app developers, determined the best developers in Florida who create high-performance apps that help brands engage with mobile audiences.

The top mobile app developers in Florida are:

1. Cappen – cappen.com
Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Development, Wearable Technology and more

2. Core Media Concepts – coremediaconcepts.com
Expertise: Mobile App Design, WordPress Website Design, Search Engine Optimization and more

3. Decipher Zone Softwares – decipherzone.com
Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Design, Software Development and more

4. Digital Silk – digitalsilk.com
Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Design, Software Development and more

5. Dogo Creativo, Corp – dogocreativo.com
Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Design, Branding and more

6. Foonkie Monkey – foonkiemonkey.co.uk
Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Design, UX Design and more

7. Next Big Technology – nextbigtechnology.com
Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Design, UX Design and more

8. Prototype – prototype.net
Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Design, UX Design and more

9. Sprinble – sprinble.com
Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Design, Software Development and more

10. Ziggle Tech Inc. – ziggletech.com
Expertise: Mobile App Design, Website Design, Software Development and more

Brands can search and compare the best mobile app developers based on their location, team size, rates and budget on AppDeveloperListing.com.

About AppDeveloperListing.com: AppDeveloperListing.com is a directory of carefully screened and ranked app development companies in the US and abroad. Once vetted and approved by experts, the companies are listed by categories: technical, OS and industry expertise, as well as location.

 

SOURCE Top App Developers

