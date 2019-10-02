+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
The Top Hospital Communications Software Vendors According to the FeaturedCustomers 2019 Fall Customer Success Report Rankings

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today FeaturedCustomers released the 2019 Fall Hospital Communications Software Customer Success Report to give prospects better insight on which Hospital Communications Software would work best for their business according to real customer references.

The highest rated vendors according to the 2019 Fall Hospital Communications Software Customer Success Report are:

Market Leaders – Imprivata, TigerConnect, Voalte, Vocera, and Spok were given the highest "Market Leader" award. Market Leaders are vendors with a substantial customer base & market share. Market Leaders have the highest ratio of customer reference content, content quality score, and social media presence relative to company size.

Top Performers – Connexall, Change Healthcare, PerfectServe, Lua Technologies, and Telmediq were awarded "Top Performer" honors. Top Performers are vendors with significant market presence and enough customer reference content to validate their vision. Top Performers products are highly rated by its customers but have not achieved the customer base and scale of a Market Leader relative to company size.

Rising Stars – Mobile Heartbeat, Halo Communications, Diagnotes, QliqSOFT, and PatientSafe Solutions were awarded the "Rising Star" honor. Rising Stars are vendors that do not have the market presence of Market Leaders or Top Performers but understand where the market is going and has disruptive technology. Rising Stars have been around long enough to establish momentum and a minimum amount of customer reference content along with a growing social presence.

About the Hospital Communications Software Report:

The customer success report is based on over 800 pieces of verified customer reference content. A vendor's overall customer success score is reached via a weighted average of their Customer, Social, and Company Scores. Of the vendors listed in the FeaturedCustomers' Hospital Communications category, 15 vendors met the minimum requirements needed to be considered for the customer success report.

About FeaturedCustomers:

FeaturedCustomers, the world's only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day our platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB's. For more information, visit their website.

Follow us on Twitter or connect with us on LinkedIn.

 

SOURCE FeaturedCustomers

