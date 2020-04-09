+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
09.04.2020 13:15:00

The Top Healthcare Software Development Companies, According to Software Developers Rating Platform

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The market value of healthcare software is forecasted to reach $29.9 billion by 2023, up from $19.5 billion in 2017.

SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with software developers, identified the best developers who can build custom software solutions for healthcare organizations.

The top healthcare software development companies are:

1. Kanda Software

Kanda is a full-service custom software development, digital transformation, cloud engineering and DevOps partner specializing in the development of time-sensitive and innovative Healthcare and Life Sciences solutions. They help companies reach a HIPAA-compliant, interoperable and secure solution.

https://www.kandasoft.com/verticals/digital-health-product-software-development/

2. Code Inspiration

Code Inspiration provides a full cycle software development services from documentation and UI mock ups, to design and development of the project. They provide tech consultancy aimed at long-term cooperation. Their agile teams can also show results by working under 2-3-week sprints.

https://codeinspiration.pro/

3. GBKSOFT

GBKSOFT makes clear and recognizable designs that aim to inspire trust and admiration for commercial brands by analyzing the industry and competitors. When building an app, their team is focused on making it with the environment where it will be used in mind.

https://gbksoft.com/

4. Black Flag Creative – blackflagcreative.com
Expertise: Web Design, Mobile App Development, Content Marketing and more

5. LCloud Ltd. – lcloud.pl
Expertise: Outsourcing, Cybersecurity & Risk Management, AWS Solution Architects and more

6. Povio Labs – poviolabs.com
Expertise: Product Design, Web Development, Mobile App Development and more

7. SolbegSoft – solbeg.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Consulting, Software Development and more

8. Usman Group – usmangroup.com
Expertise: Market Research, Product Design, Website Design and more

9. Web Mavens LLP – webmavens.com
Expertise: Web Design, Mobile App Development, Content Marketing and more

10. Williams Web Solutions – williamswebsolutions.com
Expertise: Consulting, Website Design, Website Development and more

Brands can view the best healthcare software development companies by price, expertise and location on SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co.

About SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co: SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co analyzes the best software developers from around the world to determine the leading software development firms across all specialties and locations. The platform's comprehensive ranking process – performed by industry experts – helps brands find and select the best software development agency that suits their needs.

 

SOURCE Top Software Development Companies

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 50.94
2.35 %
CS Group 8.31
1.79 %
UBS Group 9.42
1.62 %
LafargeHolcim 37.12
1.45 %
ABB 17.43
1.28 %
Geberit 407.90
-0.97 %
Swisscom 509.80
-1.89 %
Roche Hldg G 305.95
-2.08 %
Nestle 101.90
-2.21 %
The Swatch Grp 196.95
-2.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
RWE – im Erholungsmodus
10:00
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09:16
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
08:21
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
08:18
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:14
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie fällt: Moody's senkt Rating
Wall Street bau Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Roche muss bei Risdiplam länger auf FDA-Urteil warten - Aktie schwächer
Im Kampf gegen Corona: Pharma-Konkurrenten werden zu Partnern
Tesla-Aktie letztlich freundlich: Tesla kürzt in USA Gehälter und streicht Löhne bei beurlaubten Arbeitern
Santhera-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursplus: Frisches Geld beschafft
SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
CS-Aktie im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Microsoft als beste Tech-Aktie: Trotz oder gerade wegen Pandemie ein Profiteur?
Givaudan-Aktie tiefer trotz Wachstum im ersten Quartal - Dividendenpraxis bestätigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kommt es zu Gewinnmitnahmen. An der deutschen Börse schrumpfen die Aufschläge. An den Börsen in Fernost sind hauptsächlich Kursgewinne zu beobachten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB