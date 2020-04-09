The Top Healthcare Software Development Companies, According to Software Developers Rating Platform

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The market value of healthcare software is forecasted to reach $29.9 billion by 2023, up from $19.5 billion in 2017.

SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with software developers, identified the best developers who can build custom software solutions for healthcare organizations.

The top healthcare software development companies are:

1. Kanda Software

Kanda is a full-service custom software development, digital transformation, cloud engineering and DevOps partner specializing in the development of time-sensitive and innovative Healthcare and Life Sciences solutions. They help companies reach a HIPAA-compliant, interoperable and secure solution.

https://www.kandasoft.com/verticals/digital-health-product-software-development/

2. Code Inspiration

Code Inspiration provides a full cycle software development services from documentation and UI mock ups, to design and development of the project. They provide tech consultancy aimed at long-term cooperation. Their agile teams can also show results by working under 2-3-week sprints.

https://codeinspiration.pro/

3. GBKSOFT

GBKSOFT makes clear and recognizable designs that aim to inspire trust and admiration for commercial brands by analyzing the industry and competitors. When building an app, their team is focused on making it with the environment where it will be used in mind.

https://gbksoft.com/

4. Black Flag Creative

Expertise: Web Design, Mobile App Development, Content Marketing and more

5. LCloud Ltd.

Expertise: Outsourcing, Cybersecurity & Risk Management, AWS Solution Architects and more

6. Povio Labs

Expertise: Product Design, Web Development, Mobile App Development and more

7. SolbegSoft

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Consulting, Software Development and more

8. Usman Group

Expertise: Market Research, Product Design, Website Design and more

9. Web Mavens LLP

Expertise: Web Design, Mobile App Development, Content Marketing and more

10. Williams Web Solutions

Expertise: Consulting, Website Design, Website Development and more

