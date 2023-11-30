Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.11.2023 01:30:00

The Top Enterprise Resource Planning Software Organizations Need in 2023, Revealed by SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its Enterprise Resource Planning Emotional Footprint report, which identifies the top ERP providers based on reviews and emotional response ratings from end users. Eleven providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces have been recognized by the firm as Champions for the year.

The Top Enterprise Resource Planning Software Organizations Need in 2023, Revealed by SoftwareReviews - Enterprise (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

ERP tools are not just a matter of operational efficiency, but a strategic necessity in an increasingly complex and competitive business landscape. These systems allow for the seamless flow of information between functions like finance, HR, manufacturing, and logistics, leading to improved coordination and elimination of data silos. This integration is crucial for real-time data analysis, facilitating better strategic planning and more informed decisions. Non-adoption can put companies at a competitive disadvantage, as they lack the agility and responsiveness of competitors who use ERP systems to adapt to market changes and customer demands quickly.

"ERP software has become a commodity product. Vendors recognize this by differentiating themselves by focusing on specific industries, markets, and functionalities," says Robert Fayle, advisory lead, Info-Tech Research Group. "Understand your own differentiators to find the ERP that is right for your organization."

When organizations do not adopt ERP tools, they face several challenges, such as inefficiencies and data discrepancies, making it difficult to get a unified view of the business. This fragmentation often results in delayed decision-making and increased operational costs.

SoftwareReviews' survey data from 1,772 end-user reviews was used to identify the top ERP software providers for 2023. The insights are intended to support organizations that are considering options to streamline their robotic process automation strategies.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2023 Enterprise – Enterprise Resource Planning Software Champions are as follows:

The 2023 Midmarket – Enterprise Resource Planning Software Champions are as follows:

User assessments of software categories provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

The full report is now ready to access on the firm's website, which is updated in real time to reflect new reviews and ratings.

For more information about SoftwareReviews and the Data Quadrant, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm.

The Top Enterprise Resource Planning Software Organizations Need in 2023, Revealed by SoftwareReviews - Midmarket (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

SoftwareReviews, a Division of Info-Tech Research Group (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-top-enterprise-resource-planning-software-organizations-need-in-2023-revealed-by-softwarereviews-302001355.html

SOURCE SoftwareReviews

