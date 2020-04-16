The Top eCommerce Companies for Small Businesses, According to eCommerce Development Rating Platform

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 46% of American small businesses still don't have a website, despite consumers spending $601.75 billion online with U.S. merchants in 2019.

ECommerceCompanies.com, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with eCommerce designers and developers, identified the best eCommerce companies that help small businesses establish or improve their online stores to reach customers digitally.

The top small business eCommerce companies are:

1. Affordable Websites Dublin – affordablewebsites.ie

Expertise: Branding, Package Design, Website Design and more

2. Ahy Consulting – ahyconsulting.com

Expertise: Logo Design, Product Design, Website Design and more

3. Anderson Collaborative – andersoncollaborative.com

Expertise: Consulting, Market Research, Website Design and more

4. ApogeeINVENT – apogeeinvent.com

Expertise: Consulting, Product Design, Software Development and more

5. Avid Brio – avidbrio.com

Expertise: Website Design, Website Development, Consulting and more

6. BMG media – bmgmediaco.com

Expertise: Creative Services, Mobile App Design, Website Development and more

7. Brand You Development & Coaching Limited – brandyou.ie

Expertise: Graphic & Print Design, Ad Services, Package Design

8. BSS Commerce – bsscommerce.com

Expertise: Website Design, Digital Marketing, Outsourcing and more

9. Dignitas Digital – dignitas.digital

Expertise: Website Design, Digital Marketing, Software Development and more

10. G3 Group Agency – g3group.com

Expertise: Graphic & Print Design, Consulting, Website Development and more

11. GoMage – gomage.com

Expertise: Website Design, User Experience Design, Website Development and more

12. Hiteshi – hiteshi.com

Expertise: Website Development, Mobile App Development, User Experience Design and more

13. OperationROI – operationroi.com

Expertise: Consulting, Website Design, Digital Marketing and more

14. Panda Group – pandagroup.co

Expertise: Website Development, User Experience Design, Magento and more

15. Sion Creativos –sioncreativos.com

Expertise: Graphic & Print Design, Video Production, Website Development and more

16. Studio MFP – studiomfp.com

Expertise: Website Design, Digital Marketing, Website Development and more

17. Tegra – tegra.co

Expertise: Branding, Creative Services, Website Design and more

18. The Weird Company – theweird.company

Expertise: Logo Design, Consulting, Website Design and more

19. Triptongo – triptongo.com.ar

Expertise: Consulting, Digital Marketing, Website Design and more

20. 216digital – 216digital.com

Expertise: Logo Design, Website Design, Digital Marketing and more

21. YellowFin Digital – yellowfindigital.com

Expertise: Website Design, Mobile App Design, Website Development and more

22. Zanzarra – zanzarra.com

Expertise: Branding Agencies, Software Development, Website Design and more

Brands can view the best small business eCommerce companies by price, expertise and location on eCommerceCompanies.com.

About eCommerceCompanies.com: eCommerceCompanies.com analyzes the best eCommerce developers from around the world to determine the leading design and development firms in this industry across all specialties and locations. The platform's comprehensive ranking process – performed by industry experts – helps brands find and select the best eCommerce development agency that suits their needs.

SOURCE Top eCommerce Development Companies