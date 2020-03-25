25.03.2020 12:15:00

The Top Blockchain Development Companies, According to Software Developers Rating Platform

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After reaching roughly $2.7 billion at the end of 2019, the global spending on blockchain solutions is expected to hit $15.9 billion by 2023.

SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with software developers, identified the best developers that can work with clients to build and manage blockchain software and systems.

The top blockchain development companies are:

1. Digit Bazar IT Solutions Private Limited
2. Digital Skynet
3. Huspi
4. Ionixx Technologies Private Limited
5. MaxSoft
6. Mumble
7. Peerbits
8. TheBlockBox
9. UkrInSofT

Brands can view the best blockchain development companies by price, expertise and location on SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co.

About SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co: SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co analyzes the best software developers from around the world to determine the leading software development firms across all specialties and locations. The platform's comprehensive ranking process – performed by industry experts – helps brands find and select the best software development agency that suits their needs.

 

SOURCE SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co

