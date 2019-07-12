The Top Advantages Of Custom Software Development, According To Report From SDCR - Top Software Development Companies

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Off-the-shelf software can seem affordable and often tempts businesses looking for digital solutions to help them grow.

But a new report from SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co -- a B2B marketplace connecting brands with software developers -- uncovered the leading advantages that custom software can provide.

These are:

1. Custom software is tailored to a brand's exact needs and specifications.

2. Custom software can be scaled more easily than readymade software.

3. Custom software actually offers lower costs over time.

4. Businesses own custom software outright -- unlike readymade software.

SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co also determined the leading software development companies who can build custom software solutions. These are:

1. Andolasoft

Andolasoft is a dynamic web and mobile app development Company designing and developing web applications, mobile applications and deploys in clouds for start-ups and established businesses. They are supported by a solid team of 200+ experienced developers specialized in Ruby on Rails, PHP, CakePHP iPhone/iPad apps, Android apps, and Cloud Management services.

2. ApogeeINVENT

ApogeeINVENT is a team of software engineers, project managers, designers, account managers, and marketing professionals. They offer custom software and design, as well as pre-built marketing and business management product options for businesses.

3. AppTrait Solutions

AppTrait Solutions provide the top-notch web & mobile application development services across the globe. AppTrait Solutions has an innovative approach to develop an app, which connects with the users, transforms the success of an organization, and opens up endless opportunities.

4. Carmatec Inc

Carmatec is an enterprise-class IT solutions provider with over 15 years of proven industry experience and has successfully carved out a niche in software and application design and development apart from its expertise in mobile development, internet marketing, managed IT services and cloud solutions.

5. Chetu

Chetu is a US-based software development company that provides businesses worldwide with custom technology solutions. As an application development company with over 1,400 skilled software developers, Chetu combines technological expertise, specific domain experience, and passion for excellence to deliver enterprise-grade solutions.

6. CloudNow Technologies

CloudNow implements its expertise throughout the spectrum of cloud computing, and across diverse technologies and industries. With a DevOps approach, wherein development and operations are viewed as two sides of the same coin, CloudNow's teams work in integrated, productive groups, rather than in silos.

7. Concetto Labs

Concetto Labs provides high-quality mobile application development as well as competitive website development through the use of the latest technologies. They provide a one-stop solution for all IT related services.

8. CoreValue

CoreValue, a US-based Software and Technology Services company, providing traditional cloud-based CRM implementation services and Mobile applications to industries such as Pharmatech, Healthcare, and Finance. Customers trust CoreValue with Infrastructure services utilizing qualified and experienced staff in Data Science, Data Management, Database Services, Quality Assurance, and traditional development.

9. CroatiaTech

CroatiaTech is a European-American future technology development agency that exclusively offers senior-level talent. They focus on providing fine-tuned tech solutions that are high in quality and at a better price than any competing local company.

10. Cubix

Cubix is a leading mobile app, games and enterprise software development company. They are experts in development, customization, and integration of complex enterprise-level solutions, business intelligence analytics, advanced web, and mobile solutions. With over 10 years of experience, they have worked for clients that include individuals, startups and organizations.

11. CyberCrow

CyberCrow is a digital agency where strategy meets sophisticated technology. They build cloud apps, mobile apps (iOS and Android) and bring marketing campaigns to life. They are a different type of agency because they have won content networks, content aggregators and have relationships with digital publishers.

12. Emergent Software

Emergent Software is a technology solution provider that offers a full set of software-based services from custom software development to ongoing system maintenance & support serving clients from all industries in the Twin Cities metro, greater Minnesota and throughout the country.

13. Hakuna Matata Solutions Pvt Ltd

Hakuna Matata Solutions is a 13-year old leading Digital Transformation Company offering a full spectrum of innovative technology solutions and services like IoT, RPA, AI, Chabot, Mobility, Web, Cloud, for enterprises across different industry verticals all over the United States, Australia, Dubai, and India.

14. Hit Rate

Hit Rate Solutions is a global provider of contact center services to companies worldwide and delivers customer support for international market leaders. We deliver exceptional customer support for various industries. Our low-risk solutions enable great service that meets our clients' needs. We provide high-quality customer care and are highly rated by our clients and their customers.

15. Ilao

Ilao builds creative products for the digital world. They are a creative team based in Istanbul, working with startups to create awesome products to foster their growth. Ilao specializes in UI/UX design, App and Web development, handling both the design and development aspects. They have a team of highly skilled developers, with a wide range of expertise.

16. Intellectyx

Intellectyx leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing/Natural Language Understanding (NLP/NLU) technology to develop human intelligence into machines and empower businesses with best-in-class Chatbot solutions. They have strong development and integration expertise in all the major chatbot platform and frameworks like IBM Watson Conversation, Microsoft Bot Framework, Microsoft LUIS, Google Dialogflow, Wit.ai, API.ai, Slack, Amazon Lex, and Amazon Alexa.

17. JetRuby Agency

Founded in 2010 as a YC startup, JetRuby Agency a smart, professional BPO company specializing in building efficient digital solutions to help businesses grow. With more than 100 skilled employees and 4 offices worldwide, they have the knowledge, passion, and integrity needed to bring each client's vision to reality.

18. Keenethics

Keenethics is a solution-oriented software engineering company, based in Lviv, Ukraine and locally represented in Leiden, Netherlands. Since 2015, they have been assisting customers in developing and implementing software products by solving business challenges and providing excellent BA, design, development, and product support services.

19. MAAN Softwares INC.

MAAN Softwares INC. is a web development company along with successful work experience in mobile app development. The whole team is focused on one thing: creating world-class digital experiences implementing various cutting-edge technologies like IoT, wearable, enterprise mobility, cloud and mobile solutions that exceed client's and their customer's expectations and establish them as category leaders.

20. Matchbox Design Group

Matchbox Design Group is a St. Louis, MO Website Design Company that focuses on Design, Development, and SEO. They have been in business for over 11 years and continue to grow.

21. Mobiiworld D LLC

Mobiiworld D LLC is an award-winning Dubai-based full-service design and development mobile apps agency. They develop awesome mobile apps and games. They inspire emotion, achieve the impossible, keep people thrilled, and make dreams reality. This is their life's work, legacy, and passion.

22. Primitive Social

Primitive Social helps companies grow. They are a team of strategists, artists, and entrepreneurs. They come from all backgrounds with various interests and hobbies. Their team of experts shows up every day to do one thing: craft the digital solutions that will help clients reach their goals.

23. Redstage

With 10 years of experience and having collaborated on more than 700 eCommerce sites, Redstage is an eCommerce powerhouse. As a Fulcrum company, Redstage is supported by a global infrastructure comprised of more than 800 employees across 5 continents. They specialize in B2B & B2C digital platform services from eCommerce development and customer experience design to integration, conversion optimization, strategy & support.

24. SAP

SAP is a full-service digital agency based in Prishtina and was established in 2013. However, they like to ask potential clients to imagine how awesome and cool their agency of a small but complex team of designers, developers, marketers, and analysts who share a big vision, but dwell on bigger ideas, is.

25. Simplus

Simplus is a Platinum Salesforce Partner and provider of Quote-to-Cash implementations. They provide enterprise-wide digital transformation through advisory, implementation, change management, custom configuration, and managed services.

26. SoftTeco

SoftTeco company was founded in 2008 as a mobile app development agency. It has since turned into a full-cycle software engineering house that working in with web apps development, mobile apps development, QA & Testing. They offer clients competitive rates, high expertise and reliable conditions of the partnership.

27. Software Developers Inc

Software Developers Inc is Silicon Valley's top-rated web design and development company specializing in startups and entrepreneurs. They architect, design, develop, & market apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, & Wearables. They have also designed and maintain highly responsive & engaging websites for some of the best brands worldwide with over 2 Million visitors, monthly.

28. Sombra

Sombra is a global software development company with delivery centers in Eastern Europe. They seek to transform business through technology and know-how to simplify business operations and improve daily work processes.

29. The Distance Agency

The Distance Agency is are a team of digital natives, specifically focused on developing cutting-edge, disruptive apps for start-ups or mobile/digital transformation solutions for national and global enterprises. Their developers are platform focused experts in Apple's iOS, Google's Android and Facebook's React native.

30. 3PRIME Web Solutions

3PRIME provides agile development, SEO and digital advertising management solutions. Their experienced team is available for projects large and small. From the first conversation with them, clients will appreciate 3PRIME Web Solutions' transparency and candor. They deliver value with their consulting, deliverables and management!

31. 360 Degree Technosoft

360 Degree Technosoft is among the leading companies in IT sector dealing with mobile and web applications development. They have a skilled set of professionals who can grasp the ideas of the clients and innovate focusing on it. They have on hand experience of more than 600+ mobile applications on various platforms like iPhone, Windows, iPad, Android, etc. They aim at providing high-quality services to our clients and render continuous efforts to do it consistently.

32. Unified Infotech Inc

Unified Infotech is a Digital Innovation Agency that creates amazing web and mobile apps globally. Unified Works with Enterprises, SMB's and startups to improve their efficiency and making their idea a reality. They believe the growth of any business is directly proportional to the success of their client's, and that it can only be achieved by discovering new possibilities and through constant innovation.

33. VR Motion Corp

VR Motion builds products that power virtual reality experiences for the transportation industry, using off-the-shelf Virtual Reality hardware. They enable enterprise clients like transportation and delivery fleets, law enforcement and military to reduce risks and save money on their training and recruitment costs.

34. Web Design Sun®

Web Design Sun is a fully remote web design and development company focused on clients' results and revenue. They know that their clients' success is their reputation. Web Design Sun's income depends on the effectiveness of the business solutions they provide. They have incredible expertise in creating customized web and mobile solutions. Their programmers are dedicated code maniacs who adore bringing a product to perfection.

35. Web Peppers

Web Peppers specializes in custom Web development and interactive design. They can design websites to be consistent with a company's brand image, or help clients create an entirely new corporate identity. By choosing Web Peppers to handle business needs, clients will benefit from the constant quality of work!

36. XB Software

XB Software is a full-cycle developer of custom Enterprise and BI solutions with extensive UX/UI. They offer custom web and mobile app development, software testing and staff augmentation services. XB Software is ISO27001 and ISO9001 certified company.

Read the full report here: https://www.softwaredevelopmentcompany.co/2019/06/04/what-are-the-advantages-of-custom-software-development/

Brands can view the best software development firms by price, expertise, rankings and more on SDCR - Top Software Development Companies.

