The Top 5 Services That Custom Software Development Companies Provide, According To A New Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Studies show that 59 percent of businesses say they outsource services to cut down on costs.

Aside from savings, companies report that by outsourcing software development, they can solve capacity issues and receive quality services that can specifically tackle their business needs.

SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with software developers, uncovered some of the most sought-after services provided by custom software development companies.

The top 5 services that software development companies provide are:

1. Custom Software Development

Depending on their business needs, some companies make the decision to build customized software to handle their processes.

Hiring a software development company could make this project more streamlined. Some of the types of solutions that a software development agency can build are:

1. Operating systems

2. Intranets, HR systems, and employee onboarding programs

3. Communication software

4. And more!

2. IT Consulting

Another requested service that software development companies offer is IT consulting. They have the expertise to support businesses in defining the ideal solutions for their goals and needs.

IT consulting can handle some of the following activities: planning and operating network systems, testing, technical support and management of various IT functions.

3. Customer Relationship Management Systems

Reports say that 91 percent of businesses with 10 or more employees now use a customer relationship management system, also known as CRM software.

Installing and optimizing a CRM system helps companies gather insightful data about their customers to generate sales or increase customer retention. Software development agencies have a dedicated team to help companies create or implement CRMs.

4. Website Design and Development

Websites are one of the vehicles that businesses have to promote their services and share information with their clients.

The professionals at software development companies work hard to nail down the objectives, target market and wish-lists of a business. Knowing and assessing these areas are key to designing and developing a successful website.

5. Mobile App Design and Development

The market for mobile apps is thriving and studies have shown that people spend 90% of mobile time on applications.

Software development companies are an asset to the creation of innovative applications. If a company needs to build an app for their clients, software development companies are equipped to turn their idea or vision into a final product.

"Hiring a custom software development company can help companies of any size increase their competitiveness and effectiveness," says Gabriel Shaoolian, founder of SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co. "Brands who utilize well-thought-out software to enhance company processes and create streamlined solutions can achieve higher productivity, better communication and find new opportunities for business expansion."

