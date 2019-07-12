The Top 23 Offshore Software Development Companies of 2019, According to SDCR - Top Software Development Companies

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The outsourcing market as a whole is projected to reach $220 billion by the year 2020.

The best offshore software development companies include:

1. Intellias

Intellias was founded in Lviv in 2002 and by 2019 has evolved into a 1,300-person-strong supplier of software development services, with a core delivery base in Ukraine, development office in Poland and local presence in Germany. Intellias provides custom software engineering services, and has a strong industry focus on Automotive, FinTech, and Location-Based Services, Retail, IoT, Energy. Since 2002, they've helped leading European and North American technology companies to create their software products by assembling and managing world-class engineering teams in Eastern Europe. Their expertise includes Automotive R&D, FinTech, LBS, SaaS Development, Platform Development, Data Science & Big Data, IoT & Embedded, Mobile App Development, and more.

https://www.intellias.com/

2. Attract Group

Attract Group is a reputable software development company that helps businesses grow and startups emerge faster with the help of cutting-edge development tools. Their team of Front End, Back End Developers along with Designers, Project Managers and Quality Assurance Engineers have successfully completed 100+ projects for their customers. Attract Group's specializations includes custom CRM and ERP systems; tailored solutions for custom web projects; eCommerce and internet marketing; Android & iOS apps; AdWords and AdSenseAttractive Responsive Design and User Experience (UX); and more.

https://attractgroup.com/

3. Belitsoft

Belitsoft is a reliable software development company from Minsk, Belarus. They have been on the market since 2004 and have grown to over 260 qualified people. They specialize in turnkey mobile applications built with native or cross-platform technologies (Ionic, React Native). Their domain expertise includes E-learning, Healthcare, Financial, Sports and Fitness, and Telecommunications.

https://belitsoft.com/

4. Berg Software

Established as a Romanian-German partnership, Berg Software is a software services company with a strong background in implementing complex projects for global clients and their Berg Software brand naturally comes to meet their reputation in the software industry. With good work ethic, exceptional skills and a lot of enthusiasm, their teams of professionals work together to give the best possible result for clients. Berg Software is specialized in technology consulting, software development and nearshoring/ offshoring, for both SMEs and large enterprises. The company's core areas of expertise include Digital Transformation, Custom Application Development, Business Intelligence & Advanced Analytics, Cloud, SAP, technical support & maintenance.

https://www.berg-software.com/

5. fram^

fram^ Chairman Christopher Beselin had previously built and managed market-leading online businesses both in Europe and Southeast Asia. This included building Lazada.vn from scratch and growing it to become Vietnam's leading online retailer. The team has now expanded from its original e-commerce specialism to span all five core pillars of software engineering: E-commerce, SaaS, Mobile, Blockchain & Data Services. fram^ services are purpose-built for each client's requirements. Rather than fulfilling individual briefs, they provide international partners with their own dedicated team of full-time software engineers.

https://wearefram.com/

6. CodeRiders

CodeRiders is a team of technology experts and IT enthusiasts who strive to perfectly match their solutions to their clients' preferences and business goals. Their aim is to provide quality software solutions and services that facilitate brands' everyday work and automate the manual business processes. CodeRiders values its team as an important asset in the software development business. Their flexible, affordable and complete solutions provided with further support and maintenance make sure each business is going the right way. CodeRiders development team is passionate about utilizing the newest and the trendiest tools to stay ahead of the technology curve. They can work with virtually any web technology stack, from PHP to JavaScript and everything in between and out of that.

7. CognitiveClouds

CognitiveClouds helps top startups and companies build remarkable web, mobile and tablet products. The products they build help early-stage startups raise millions and established companies crush their sales targets. They're among a handful of companies who can turn simple sketches into fully-featured products that work on any device. CognitiveClouds designs, architects and develops elegant software products. They use modern technologies like iOS, Android, Ruby on Rails (RoR), Golang (Go), Scala, Node.js and AngularJS to build robust mobile and responsive web products. They utilize design-driven development principles, agile development methodologies and cloud communication tools to build custom software that's crafted to solve unique business problems.

8. CredibleSoft

CredibleSoft is an end-to-end software solutions company founded by leaders from QA, software testing industry. They are a trusted offshore software development, testing and designing services provider. They are dedicated to providing the best-in-business IT services outsourcing and providing clients and customers with high-quality software solutions at a very competitive budget. They can provide cutting-edge business solutions that are tailor-made for clients' needs. Their clientele ranges from multi-billion-dollar, multinational corporations to small, single-location businesses. They deal with various industries including Performance Management, Health Care, Online Casting, Advertising, Motor Industry, Software Companies, Website Owners, and Online Shopping Portals.

9. Decipher Zone Softwares

Decipher Zone Softwares is a leading outsourcing Java development company which specializes in Website, Java development, web application development, blockchain development where trailblazing customizable software solutions are developed with agile methodology at unbelievably low cost.

10. Exposit

Exposit was founded in 2012. They have completed 150 projects, have key employees with 20 years of IT-expertise. They provide full-cycle software development services, from initial analysis and conceptual evaluation to system maintenance. They craft applications for such industries as FinTech, Energy, Telecom, Media Management, Advertising, Education, Travel, Entertainment, Sport and much more.

11. Hakuna Consulting

Need a new website or looking to renovate your existing one? Struggling with your social media and digital marketing? Hakuna Consulting can help! They are a web design and digital marketing company specializing in small business growth. They provide professional WordPress and Ecommerce website design and development, as well as custom online marketing campaigns. They help clients reach their target audience and grow their business.

12. ISS Art, LLC

Since 2003, ISS ART's custom software developers have been helping the world's top companies to turn their dreams into reality. They focus on Machine Learning, Computer Vision Solutions, Image Processing, IoT solutions, and more. Their key technologies include Python, OpenCV, Tensorflow, IBM Watson, Google AI services, Web applications (Java, Python), C++, C#, Swift, Objective C (iPhone, iPad), Xamarin, Kotlin, and more. ISS ART's key services include the full cycle of software development, system and business analysis, QA services, UI/UX design, and more.

13. lyra

lyra creates memorable experiences for clients through strategy, design, and technology, addressing the complete cycle of a digital business. Their services include strategy and consultancy, such as brand strategy, digital marketing, analytics, and KPIs; tech and UX, including eCommerce solutions, web app development, and design, and UX/UI design; branding, including logo design, wireframing, creative concepts, and marketing materials; and more.

14. Parrolabs Inc

Parrolabs is a team of skilled developers and designers. They started out as a small Digital Agency in Colombia. We have been growing to one of the Best Web Development Companies in Latin America. ParroLabs consists of a team of developers, designers, UX, and online marketing specialists. They bring clients full digital implementation. They partner with digital agencies of all sizes and work on web and mobile platforms for SMEs and startups, as well as some of the largest corporations in the world.

15. Rubyroid Labs

Rubyroid Labs was founded in 2013 by two passionate Ruby developers. With a team of 33 full-stack Ruby developers, their focus is to build custom and feature-rich web and mobile apps, rebuild and support complex systems, optimize architecture and databases, improve quality of the code, successfully launch new startups, boost businesses with top-quality engineers, and more. They aim to help clients increase productivity to meet tight deadlines, improve the quality of the code and stability of the project, reduce operational costs, and more.

16. Sirin Software

Sirin Software is a Florida-based IT company with an R&D center in Kyiv, Ukraine. Since 2014, they have acted as a trusted partner for companies all over the world. They make the software R&D process easier, more cost-effective and speed up the development of new products together with clients. Their core business is Embedded Systems, Server-Side Programming, IoT Solutions, Web and Mobile App Development. They have both hardware and software expertise.

17. Spiral Scout

Spiral Scout is a full-service digital agency that offers web design and development services to clients in San Francisco and around the US. They have years of experience developing applications in PHP, Golang, Javascript, Python, Node.js, and AWS. They also have mobile engineers working on projects in iOS, Android and React Native as well. Spiral Scout has collaborated with a wide range of clients — from idea-stage startups to Fortune 100 companies.

18. Switch Software Solutions

For over a decade, Switch Software Solutions has focused on technologies such as Java, .NET, JavaScript (Angular, React, Node), SQL, C# and Ruby on Rails, as well as mobile platforms (iOS and Android). Their services include front-end development, back-end development, quality assurance, and UI/UX design. Their collaborative model provides brands the cost-effectiveness to increase each client's profitability.

19. Techmango Technology Services

TTS is a full-scale software development services company founded in 2014 with a strong focus on emerging technologies. It holds a primary objective of delivering strategic solutions towards the goal of its business partners in terms of technology. They provide analysis, design, architecture, programming, testing and technical support for long-term solutions, which is the ultimate objective towards customer satisfaction. TTS is comfortable working with all the niche technologies like big data, business intelligence, IoT, augmented reality, mobile development (iOS and Android) and many others.

20. Telexar

Headquartered in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Telexar is a software product engineering and technology innovation company specialized in developing digital products for enterprises and startups worldwide. Their goal is empowering each individual and organizations with cutting edge software solutions. They adopt cutting-edge technologies while applying lateral thinking to our product solutions. Their approach is different than most because they take the time to learn each business inside-and-out before they make a single technology choice.

21. 2muchcoffee

2muchcoffee's core value are a personal approach, high internal code standards, flexible management, and an open mind. They offer services in end-to-end mobile and web development, code expertise, UI/UX design, cloud-based solutions, advanced Quality Assurance, and more. Their top skills include JavaScript Frameworks: AngularJS, Angular, React, Node.js, Express.js, Nest.js, REST API, GraphQL, and more. They are experts in industries such as eCommerce and retail, education, gaming, leisure, real estate, CRMs and more.

22. Tudip Technologies Pvt Ltd

Tudip Technologies is a value-driven software services company. Tudip is an extreme Agile (Sprint planning, Daily Standups, and Sprint retrospectives) company with over 250+ engineers. They have helped clients with their MVP and product building needs across the platforms and domains. They believe cookie-cutter solutions don't work for all clients. So, detailed technical analysis is taken place by Tudip Technocrats who suggest the technology that best suits each client's product requirements. Tudip has a track record of developing more than 100 products over a period of 9 years. A few renowned customers of Tudip are Google, Adobe, and LinkedIn.

23. Voyant Consultancy Services

Incorporated in 2008 with a vision to provide customized end-to-end business solutions, Voyant Consultancy Services (VCS) has proved to be one of the fastest-growing IT service providers, driven by a team of skillful IT professionals. Their goal is to offer lucrative business solutions to clients. Their services include Web Development, Web & Graphic Designing, Content Development, Search Engine Optimisation, Mobile Apps Development, Internet Marketing, and Paid Search Marketing.

