The Top 10 Live-Streaming Trends in Asia by 17LIVE--Asia's Leading Live-Streaming Platform

1. Live-Streaming Has Become the New Normal

In 2020, there was a nearly 300 percent increase in signed streamers over 2019, according to 17LIVE. Also, from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021, the live-stream watch time per month for males and females increased 70 percent and 105 percent, respectively.

2. Streaming Is Driving Asia's Independent Professionals to New Highs

When in-person venues closed due to the global pandemic, streaming became the only viable option for various professionals—including artists, musicians, dancers, and chefs, among many others—to distribute their content. For example, between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, music streamers rose by 73 percent and those involved in certain crafts rose by 85 percent.

3. IRL Streaming Continues to Grow

There's a growing community of streamers on 17LIVE who are making a living live-streaming their niche hobbies and everyday lives. What is often called IRL (internet slang for "in real life") streaming increased 63.1 percent between Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021, and a growing number of athletes, painters, bands, chefs, medical practitioners, cosplay lovers, and social-media influencers, among others, are becoming IRL streamers.

4. Live Streaming for Marketers Is No Longer a Novelty

A live-video strategy can engage viewers in immediate and authentic ways that other formats simply cannot. Data from 17LIVE has shown that there is a 10.6 percent conversion rate from e-commerce live streaming. Also, some savvy brands are seizing the opportunity to work with streamers. In the 2019 Double 11 sales, for example, streamers on 17LIVE helped various brands bring in record-high sales in just hours.

5. The Rise of Silver Streamers

Though millennials are still the largest group of consumers and streamers, the pandemic has also, surprisingly, created a new group of tech-savvy "silver streamers" that now comprises about 10 percent of all streamers. Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan all have people over the age of 65 who are embracing live streaming more enthusiastically than previously believed.

6. More Than Virtual Companionship

Over the past year or so, various 17LIVE virtual events were quickly put together to accommodate the people who couldn't attend in-person events due to the coronavirus. Live streaming can help fill people's spare time and provide companionship and interaction in a form that's closest to real-life communication. This is reflected in 17LIVE's data, which shows that live video chat is the most popular category for both males and females.

7. The Rise of Virtual Idols

A virtual idol is an artificially created virtual being that sings and dances, and 17 LIVE has reported a 78.8 percent increase in the viewing hours on its virtual-idol channels.

8. The Rise—and Power—of Live Streaming

Recent reports have shown that around 54 percent of China's Gen Z and millennials would become an influencer, if given the opportunity. The rise of influencer marketing is also shaping the way companies allocate their advertising budgets. This has led to schools offering courses that are relevant to today's top social-media influencers and tech-oriented educators integrating live streaming platforms into their classrooms.

9. Live Streaming Has Redefined the Show-Going Experience

From singing contests, talent shows, and festivals to stage shows and pop concerts, 17LIVE has created a calendar that allows people not only to watch all kinds of shows, but also to interact with these shows in ways not possible before. In addition, live streaming is giving performers the capacity to connect with fans in real time while maximizing exposure and revenue opportunities. 17LIVE itself has become a hot platform for hit shows simply because live streaming has changed the show-going experience.

10. A "New 5G Me Generation" in the 5G Era

"Asia is witnessing a boom in time spent streaming, especially during the pandemic," stated Alex Lien, the 17LIVE CEO (Taiwan and Southeast Asia). "And it is expected to continue growing with 5G and new technologies. The thriving personalized entertainment and instant online social interactions have already made live streaming the new normal." In this "New 5G Me Generation" era, expect even more personalized and meaningful connections between content creators and audiences.

