SMI 10’306 0.2%  SPI 12’826 0.2%  Dow 28’390 2.0%  DAX 12’568 2.0%  Euro 1.0699 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’216 1.7%  Gold 1’949 2.4%  Dollar 0.9047 0.0%  Öl 40.7 -1.2% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
06.11.2020 05:10:00

The Third Edition of CIIE in China Has a Delegation of 20 Brazilian Companies

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) has organized, for the third year in a row, the Brazilian presence in one of the largest multi-sector trade fairs in China: China International Import Expo (CIIE). This is also the third year of the event, which had Brazil as an honored nation at its opening. CIIE takes place in the city of Shanghai, between November 5th and 10th, and has 20 Brazilian companies in the food and beverage sector.

The president of Apex-Brasil, Sergio Segovia, who visited CIIE 2019, highlights that the event is a great opportunity for Brazilian companies because it provides a very close contact with both specialized professionals and potential business partners as well as with the Chinese general public. "It is a chance for companies to test the acceptance of their products with the public and expand the visibility of their brands," says Segovia.

Due to circulation restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, most Brazilian companies  participate through local representatives. Otherwise, they would have to fulfill the 14 days of quarantine imposed by the Chinese government. China is currently Brazil's largest trading partner. The Brazilian participation in 2020 will take place in the Beverages and Food Pavilion of CIIE, in an area of 280m² acquired by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA), partner of Apex-Brasil in the action.

Between 2013 and 2018, the trade flow between Brazil and China grew 18%, with significant drops between 2013 and 2016 (reaching 15% retraction between 2014 and 2015) and strong growth since then. The result was driven by exports, which grew 39% in the period. Imports have been recovering since 2017 but are still 7% below the 2013 and 2014 levels.

China was the main destination of Brazilian exports in 2018, receiving 27% of Brazilian exports. In the same year, the country was the first supplier of foreign products in Brazil, originating 19% of our imports. In 2019, Brazilian exports to China in the agribusiness area totaled US$ 30.96 billion. The main products on the export list were soybeans, meat and forest products.

SERVICE
China International Import Expo (CIIE)
DATE:November 5th to 10th
PLACE:Shanghai, China
More information:imprensa@apexbrasil.com.br

ABOUT APEX-BRASIL

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.

Apex-Brasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency´s efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad.

Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil.

SOURCE Apex-Brasil

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 63.40
3.12 %
Geberit 565.60
2.54 %
CS Group 9.54
2.21 %
Part Grp Hldg 933.40
2.01 %
Lonza Grp 622.20
1.87 %
Givaudan 3’924.00
-0.03 %
Swisscom 477.60
-0.38 %
Roche Hldg G 320.90
-0.68 %
Novartis 76.51
-0.70 %
Nestle 107.16
-1.20 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
05.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Capped Bonus Zertifikat auf SAP - bis morgen zeichnen
05.11.20
Pharmawerte beflügeln den SMI
05.11.20
Weekly-Hits: Gaming-Industrie – Die nächste Generation / Delivery Hero & Zalando – Erfolgreiches E-Commerce-Duo / Rohstoffmonitor – Oktober 2020
04.11.20
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
mehr
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
US-Wahl noch offen: Chancen für Biden stehen gut - Trump zieht vor Gericht - OZSE mit Kritik an Trump
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zündet Turbo: Relief Therapeutics setzt Studie zu COVID-19 Behandlung fort
US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Bezos verkauft Amazon-Aktien für über drei Milliarden Dollar - Amazon-Aktie steigt
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert: Meyer Burger ernennt Moritz Borgmann zum Leiter der Solarzellen-Produktion
US-Notenbank sieht in Pandemie erhebliches Risiko - Keine Leitzinsanpassung
IWF-Ausblick: So könnten sich die Ölpreise weiterhin entwickeln
Höchster Stand seit Januar 2018: Bitcoin steigt auf 15'000 US-Dollar
QUALCOMM-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: 5G-Mobilfunk treibt QUALCOMM-Geschäft an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag kaum verändert. Beim deutschen Leitindex ging es nach oben. An den asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag dicke Pluszeichen zu sehen. Auch an der Wall Street ging es kräftig nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit