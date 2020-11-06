The Third Edition of CIIE in China Has a Delegation of 20 Brazilian Companies

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) has organized, for the third year in a row, the Brazilian presence in one of the largest multi-sector trade fairs in China: China International Import Expo (CIIE). This is also the third year of the event, which had Brazil as an honored nation at its opening. CIIE takes place in the city of Shanghai, between November 5th and 10th, and has 20 Brazilian companies in the food and beverage sector.

The president of Apex-Brasil, Sergio Segovia, who visited CIIE 2019, highlights that the event is a great opportunity for Brazilian companies because it provides a very close contact with both specialized professionals and potential business partners as well as with the Chinese general public. "It is a chance for companies to test the acceptance of their products with the public and expand the visibility of their brands," says Segovia.

Due to circulation restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, most Brazilian companies participate through local representatives. Otherwise, they would have to fulfill the 14 days of quarantine imposed by the Chinese government. China is currently Brazil's largest trading partner. The Brazilian participation in 2020 will take place in the Beverages and Food Pavilion of CIIE, in an area of 280m² acquired by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA), partner of Apex-Brasil in the action.

Between 2013 and 2018, the trade flow between Brazil and China grew 18%, with significant drops between 2013 and 2016 (reaching 15% retraction between 2014 and 2015) and strong growth since then. The result was driven by exports, which grew 39% in the period. Imports have been recovering since 2017 but are still 7% below the 2013 and 2014 levels.

China was the main destination of Brazilian exports in 2018, receiving 27% of Brazilian exports. In the same year, the country was the first supplier of foreign products in Brazil, originating 19% of our imports. In 2019, Brazilian exports to China in the agribusiness area totaled US$ 30.96 billion. The main products on the export list were soybeans, meat and forest products.

SERVICE

China International Import Expo (CIIE)

DATE:November 5th to 10th

PLACE:Shanghai, China

More information:imprensa@apexbrasil.com.br

