21.09.2019 03:40:00

The Think Global Forum announces a new global brand identity

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Think Global Forum unveils a brand-new identity today, ahead of the launch of the Think Global Awards.

The newly revealed identity reflects the purpose of the global forum, embodying a new visual language while retaining the brand position and personality. The new positioning is designed to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels in addition to observing the past and signifying a clear forward momentum for all aspects of the Think Global Forum.

The timing of the new identity comes ahead of the latest Think Global Awards. The awards are also in line to receive a new brand identity upgrade to celebrate the third year of the expanding program.

"This is the right time to refresh our brand, as we remain focused on thought leadership, networking, and growing our global community. Thank you to everyone involved with the Think Global Forum around the world and for the ongoing support of the Forum Executives, industry experts, speakers, and community members," commented Simon Hodgkins, Founder, Think Global Forum and Think Global Awards.

About Think Global Forum

The Think Global Forum is a community of global individuals, including forum participants, industry experts, speakers, and Forum Executives. The Think Global Forum is designed to provide insights and thought leadership in the context of Technology, Travel, Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Retail, eCommerce, and a growing number of sectors around the world. The forum offers keen insights into the here and now and, most importantly, the future.

To learn more or to join the Think Global Forum, please visit https://www.thinkglobalforum.org

Media Contact

Priscillia Charles
Communications Director, Think Global Forum
priscillia@thinkglobalforum.org
https://www.thinkglobalforum.org

 

SOURCE Think Global Forum

