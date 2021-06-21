SMI 11’996 0.5%  SPI 15’389 0.5%  Dow 33’828 1.6%  DAX 15’603 1.0%  Euro 1.0943 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’112 0.7%  Gold 1’783 1.1%  Bitcoin 29’645 -9.9%  Dollar 0.9181 -0.5%  Öl 74.8 2.2% 
21.06.2021 19:12:00

The Tennessean Names EnableComp a 2021 Middle Tennessee Top Workplaces Award Winner for the Third Consecutive Year

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp has been named a Top Workplace by the Tennessean for the third consecutive year and fourth time overall. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. Being named a Top Workplace is a big deal — only 96 companies made this year's list. 

"At EnableComp, culture is a strategic priority day in and day out," said Heather Ullig, Chief People Officer at EnableComp. "We are intentional about defining a culture that directly supports specific business goals.  We feel it's important that our people are aligned with our Core Values to achieve these goals.  When this happens, people understand one another, everyone does the right things for the right reasons and this common purpose and understanding helps people feel engaged and build great working relationships.  It is impossible to have a great company if you don't have a great team. The bigger the dream the more important the team! To be listed among the organizations on this list, by our employees, is truly an honor."

It is an especially exciting time to be named as a Top Workplace with EnableComp's recent operations expansion in the Tullahoma community by creating new jobs and supporting new client partnerships.  The recognition reinforces the tremendous growth the company has seen during the past year and the company's success in cultivating a highly engaged workforce.  

Visit our website to learn more about our Career opportunities and to register for the next hiring event!  

View the full list of Tennessee Top Workplaces here.

Contact:
Heather Ullig
Chief People Officer
hullig@enablecomp.com 
(615) 791-4300

About EnableComp

EnableComp partners with over 800 healthcare providers to maximize their Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accident/TPL, Veterans Administration, and Denials Prevention & Resolution claims reimbursement by having the best people, processes, products and performance. Our industry leading technology and analytics identifies the right payer, at the right time, for the right amount ensuring clients collect the appropriate revenue for their complex claims.

EnableComp

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-tennessean-names-enablecomp-a-2021-middle-tennessee-top-workplaces-award-winner-for-the-third-consecutive-year-301316548.html

SOURCE EnableComp LLC

﻿

