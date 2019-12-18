18.12.2019 02:31:00

The Telos Network Partners With Sesacash to Bring Micro-Transactions to West Africa

Sesacash's attention to detail pays off as its borderless, no-fee, multi-currency mobile wallet goes live on the Telos Blockchain Network.

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year Sesacash, self-described as a borderless, no-fee mobile wallet, took a leap of faith and successfully moved their entire application and infrastructure from the Bitshares blockchain to the Telos network, making the now fully decentralized Sesacash the first app on the Telos blockchain from West Africa. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056617/Sesacash_application.jpg

Telos is quickly becoming a top candidate for apps looking to become fully decentralized by providing resource requirements at a far lower price than other blockchains without sacrificing security or integrity. The autonomy and flexibility provided by Telos, which allows apps to choose whether they are proprietary or not is also a huge draw. As representatives with Sesacash stated, "While we aim to make part of our codebase open-source in the future, we like the discretionary judgment that the Telos blockchain gives app owners."

Another factor in Sesacash's decision to make the switch to the Telos network was the no-fee transactions that Telos provides. Sesacash says, "This was a huge factor when making our decision to migrate. At Sesacash, we believe sending money or making payments for goods and services on the same network should be free." Finding a blockchain network with the same beliefs was very important to Sesacash. "For us to be able to achieve this, it means we needed to partner with a blockchain network that believes in this too."

The attention to detail that Sesacash has put into their app did not go unnoticed by GoodGrant, a grant program funded by Telos block producer GoodBlock, who selected Sesacash as one of their grant recipients after careful deliberation. While the grant undoubtedly provides a huge incentive for Dapps to move operations to the Telos network, Sesacash chose to migrate to Telos before they even knew of the grant's existence. In fact, they were already two months into development before learning about and subsequently applying for the grant.

Justin Giudici, Chief Products Officer (CPO) of the Telos Foundation weighed in on the excitement saying, "The Telos Foundation is thrilled to work with groups like Sesacash, who see that the benefits of building on the Telos network go far beyond financial incentives. We're excited for more Dapps to recognize the lure that building with Telos has to offer." In reference to Sesacash, Giudici said, "We're so glad they're here. They're the first Telos app from West Africa and I couldn't imagine a better one to pave the way for more."

About Sesacash
Sesacash is a decentralized mobile wallet app providing micro-payments in Africa. Its transparency and no-fee costs for in-app transfers make it a leader in the newly emerging decentralized fintech space.

Media Contact:
marketing@telosfoundation.io

Related Images

sesacash-website.png
Sesacash Website
The Sesacash application allows users in African to do p2p money trades.

Related Links

Telos Foundation

Sesacash

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.12.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
17.12.19
Palladium überwindet erstmals die 2.000 USD-Marke
17.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Indizes mit physical settlement
17.12.19
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
17.12.19
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
16.12.19
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Credit Suisse mit neuen Beschattungsvorwürfen konfrontiert
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
Neuer Mac Pro - für denselben Preis bekommt man einen Tesla
US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla-Internetzugang bald nicht mehr kostenlos
Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Howard Marks: Diese Folgen hätte eine Wiederwahl Trumps für die Aktienmärkte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag etwas leichter. In Deutschland war der Abwärtsdruck grösser. Anleger an der Wall Street agierten mit Vorsicht. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;