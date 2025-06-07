Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’366 0.4%  SPI 17’043 0.4%  Dow 42’763 1.1%  DAX 24’304 -0.1%  Euro 0.9373 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’430 0.4%  Gold 3’311 -1.3%  Bitcoin 85’906 3.1%  Dollar 0.8220 0.3%  Öl 66.6 2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Tesla11448018
Top News
Reddit begeistert Morgan Stanley mit jüngsten Zahlen
Elon Musk unter Beschuss: Täuschung beim Billig-Tesla-Versprechen?
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Was Analysten im Mai vom Papier halten
Investieren in Gold-ETFs und Gold-ETCs - so geht’s!
Gründen im Blick: Das sind Zebra-Startups
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.06.2025 13:07:34

The "Tea for Harmony - Amazing Guizhou" Guizhou Culture and Tourism Promotion Event in Sweden Was Successfully Held

STOCKHOLM, June 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 1st, the "Tea for Harmony - Amazing Guizhou" Guizhou Culture and Tourism Promotion Event in Sweden was successfully held in Stockholm. Chinese Ambassador to Sweden Cui Aimin, Swedish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dag Hartelius, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Sweden, Director of the China Cultural Center in Stockholm Li Rui, and nearly 300 guests from various Swedish circles, overseas Chinese in Sweden, Chinese-funded institutions, and representatives of Chinese students gathered together to embark on a colorful journey to the "Mountain Park Province"

In his speech, Ao Kemo, Deputy Director General of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province, focused on the three core elements of "resources, market sources, and services," as well as the unique tourism brand. He elaborated succinctly on the unique strengths of Guizhou, including its cultural treasures, natural gems, and the 240-hour transit visa exemption policy. He stated that Guizhou is committed to building itself into a world-class tourist destination and warmly welcomes Swedish tourists to visit and experience it firsthand.

Peter Hellman, a senior Swedish tourism analyst and senior advisor of Style Scandinavia, promoted Guizhou based on his multiple inspection experiences there. Mattias Lin and Axel Kierkegaard, prominent Swedish travel influencers, highlighted Guizhou’s unique tourism resources, dynamic outdoor activities, and delicious culinary culture from their international viewpoints, effectively showcasing its cultural and tourism appeal.

The promotion event venue featured exhibition booths highlighting Guizhou’s ethnic culture and a "Fragrant Guizhou Tea” display area. An artistic performance by the troupe from Qiandongnan Prefecture of Guizhou Province was also presented. With its unparalleled natural wonders and profound cultural heritage, Guizhou has successfully unveiled the charm of the "Fascinating Guizhou, a Heaven of Myriad Mountains” in Sweden.

On May 9th, China and Sweden celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. At the "Hello! China" Dragon Boat Festival Garden Party held on May 31st, Guizhou’s excellent performances and comprehensive displays attracted active participation from the local community. This has further enhanced cultural exchanges and friendly ties between the two countries.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1643a8f-d98b-4d22-9ad6-ee546cc2d8ee

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10a8e628-d514-4322-a82e-a8c984c10a58



Culture and Tourism Department of Guizhou Province
May Mou
wzglb@guizhou.gov.cn

Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen