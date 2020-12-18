SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’303 0.5%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0850 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’886 1.1%  Bitcoin 20’366 7.9%  Dollar 0.8843 0.0%  Öl 51.5 0.6% 

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Declares Distributions

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TWN) (the "Fund") has declared capital gain and net investment income distributions in the estimated aggregate amount of $3.3122 per share.  The capital gain portion of the distributions is comprised of long-term capital gains estimated at $0.6156 per share and short-term capital gains estimated at $2.3207 per share. The net investment income portion of the distributions is estimated to be $0.3759 per share. The distribution will be payable on January 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of December 28, 2020.

The Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment and Cash Purchase Plan (the "Plan") that is open to all stockholders.  If the Fund's shares trade at a premium to the net asset value of the Fund, Plan participants will receive shares of the Fund valued at the greater of the net asset value or 95% of the market price.  If the Fund is trading at a discount, Plan participants will receive shares of the Fund valued at market price per share.  All stockholders may elect to participate in the Plan or may withdraw at any time within the limitations described in the Plan.

*****

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.  Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-taiwan-fund-inc-declares-distributions-301195679.html

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

pagehit