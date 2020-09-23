23.09.2020 15:05:00

The Taco Box: Helping San Diego Restaurants With Pizza-Delivery-Inspired Taco Bars

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trivr Eats, Inc., the first Virtual Restaurant Franchise company, and Urge Gastropub & Common House San Marcos opened the virtual doors of the very first Taco Box franchise. Their partnership provides family-style taco bars via takeout or delivery using popular delivery app services. The Taco Box's tongue-in-cheek mantra "For Man Cannot Live on Pizza Alone" encapsulates the intentional design to provide fun and unique group dining experiences.

Founded in 2019 by two friends in a garage, Trivr Eats provides restaurants a low-risk opportunity to capture an additional $9,000 per month of the $35 billion annual food delivery market by maximizing existing kitchen resources. This additional revenue affords restaurateurs the ability to hire additional staff, increase wages or even keep their doors open. Trivr Eats' turnkey virtual franchise provides the custom packaging, family-inspired recipes, marketing, training, and operational support.

"There's no doubt in my mind that people love tacos and they love their neighborhood restaurants," says Brady Grover, CEO of Trivr Eats. "So we started a company that offers people a fun, build-your-own taco box experience where the byproduct directly helps local restaurants survive and thrive, especially during these uncertain times."

"Before I met Frank and Brady, I was skeptical about launching an item like this out of our kitchen. We do our best to run a tight ship. However, after getting to know the guys, I've found that they are both passionate entrepreneurs who are willing to do what it takes to make Trivr Eats a success," says Grant Tondro, co-founder of Urge Gastropub and 3 Local Brothers. 

The Taco Box currently offers two ready-to-eat package sizes with the Family Taco Boxes feeding 3-4 persons at $39.99 and Fiesta Taco Boxes feeding 5-7 persons at $79.99. The Taco Box is now available to order using popular delivery apps such as Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates in the San Marcos, California, area.

Trivr Eats is focused on a successful launch with Urge Gastropub, and it is accepting restaurants on its growing waitlist. To be added to the list or for more information, please go to https://www.trivreats.com/trivr-eats-virtual-restaurant-franchise.

Trivr Eats:

Trivr Eats is a virtual restaurant franchise company headquartered in San Marcos, California, that immaculately conceived The Taco Box franchise. Prepared by local restaurants, The Taco Box offers ready-to-eat taco bars for family, friends, and coworkers/enemies. The Taco Boxes are naturally gluten-free with vegan options available and are delivered to consumers via popular delivery apps. www.trivreats.com 

Urge Gastropub:

Founded in 2017, Urge Gastropub & Common House is a one-stop entertainment destination. Great comfort foods, wines, craft cocktails and an extensive beer list are accompanied with bowling, bocce ball, corn hole, and a ton of fun! The philosophy - prepare American bar food classics using the best local products, while providing unpretentious and friendly service ... with great drinks to wash it all down. www.urgegastropub.com

CONTACT:

Frank Chiodo, Co-Founder
(760) 205-9999
media@trivreats.com

Related Images

frank-chiodo-and-brady-grover-co.jpg

Frank Chiodo and Brady Grover - Co Founders

The founders with a Fiesta Box after a long, successful photoshoot for Uber Eats. They may have downed the tacos and beer right after this shot was taken.

Related Links

The Taco Box

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-taco-box-helping-san-diego-restaurants-with-pizza-delivery-inspired-taco-bars-301136486.html

SOURCE Trivr Eats, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 223.60
2.66 %
Geberit 534.80
2.02 %
The Swatch Grp 214.00
1.81 %
Part Grp Hldg 850.00
1.46 %
Swiss Re 69.76
1.04 %
Swisscom 503.40
0.08 %
UBS Group 10.29
0.05 %
Novartis 81.49
-0.22 %
Givaudan 3’999.00
-0.25 %
Roche Hldg G 335.50
-1.43 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:57
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
22.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
22.09.20
Magnesium – Abundant and Cheap or a Strategic Blindspot?
22.09.20
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV
22.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Autocall BRCs auf Emerging Market Indizes
22.09.20
SMI verhaut den Wochenstart
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
21.09.20
Schroders: Welche Auswirkungen hätte eine Präsidentschaft von Joe Biden auf Investitionen in den Klimaschutz?
18.09.20
Schroders: Grün oder braun? Warum die Farbe des Aufschwungs für Anleger wichtig ist
mehr
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Partner NeuroRx beantragt US-Zulassung für Corona-Behandlung RLF-100 - Relief-Aktie legt zweistellig zu
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Trend um Tesla-Aktie: Welche E-Auto-Hersteller neben dem US-Giganten ebenfalls profitieren können
Ex-Nationalbankchef Hildebrand offenbar auf "Shortlist" für CS-Präsidium - Credit Suisse-Aktie freundlich
Peking will TikTok-Deal offenbar nicht zustimmen - Oracle-Aktie leichter
Dow fester erwartet -- SMI und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend stärker aus dem Handel
Santhera veröffentlicht Langzeitdaten zur Wirksamkeit von Vamorolone bei DMD - Santhera-Aktie profitiert
Basilea sieht Potenzial der Krebskandidaten durch Studien-Ergebnisse bestätigt - Basilea-Aktie gibt ab
Deutsche Bank-Aktie leichter: Dynamik im Investmentbanking hielt zumindest zum Teil an - Filialnetz soll verkleinert werden
Epic Suisse plant Börsengang am 1. Oktober

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fester erwartet -- SMI und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend stärker aus dem Handel
Der Dow Jones dürfte am Mittwoch stärker eröffnen. Am heimischen Markt sowie für den deutschen Leitindex geht es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts. In Asien war die Stimmung am Mittwoch überwiegend optimistisch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB