The Syndicate Premieres With EOS Listing

Crypto.com Exchange to list EOS with a 500,000 USD allocation at 50% OFF for CRO stakers

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful beta launch of the Crypto.com Exchange, Crypto.com premieres The Syndicate platform with the EOS Coin listing. All Crypto.com Coin (CRO) token stakers will be able to participate in a discounted sale event for 500,000 USD worth of EOS coin at 50% off. The listing event will commence on Tuesday, 17th December 2019 on the Crypto.com Exchange.

 

 

Sale Amount & Subscription Price:

  • Total EOS Coin Supply:                  $500,000 USD worth of EOS Coin
  • Discount rate:                                  50%

Syndicate Allocation: Each participant's maximum amount of CRO that can be applied towards the listing event will depend on the amount of CRO Staked on the Crypto.com Exchange, as shown below:

 

CRO Staked

10,000

50,000

100,000

500,000

1,000,000

5,000,000

50,000,000

Maximum
pledge
amount* (in
CRO)

40,000
(~ $1,000
USD)

80,000

(~ $2,000
USD)

200,000

(~ $5,000
USD)

600,000

(~ $15,000
USD)

1,000,000

(~ $25,000
USD)

4,000,000

(~ $100,000
USD)

8,000,000

(~ $200,000
USD)

 

* For reference only. These amounts will be fixed based on the CRO:USD market price, at the beginning of the Listing Event

Syndicate Allocation Subscription:

  • Crypto.com Exchange users will be able to subscribe for EOS Coins by pledging an amount of CRO tokens not exceeding their respective maximum pledge amount.
  • Staked CRO tokens may not be used to subscribe for EOS coins in the listing event.

Syndicate Allocation Distribution: Listing event participants will receive their finalized EOS Coin allocation at Distribution Time. If the total pledged amount for the listing event is above the total discounted allocation, each individual participant's final EOS coin allocation will be calculated as in the formula above.

Notes:

  • EOS coin will be listed on the Crypto.com Exchange and App on Tuesday, 17th December 2019, at 08:00 AM UTC with the following trading pairs: EOS/BTC, EOS/USDT and EOS/CRO.
  • Crypto.com reserves the right to cancel or amend The Syndicate campaign rules at its sole discretion.
  • Citizens and residents of the United States, China, Bulgaria and Hong Kong will be excluded from The Syndicate campaign.

    • Crypto.com is now accepting applications for digital assets to be listed on the Crypto.com Exchange through The Syndicate. Click here to have your project listed.

    About Crypto.com

    Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 205+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1040546/Crypto_EOS_Listing.jpg
    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1040547/Crypto_Listing_Timeline.jpg
    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1040926/EOS_Allocation.jpg
    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg 

     

     

     

     

     

