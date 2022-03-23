Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
HMS Networks AB Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 36954778 / ISIN: SE0009997018]
23.03.2022 10:00:00

The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2021 is now available on www.hms-networks.com/ir

HMS Networks AB Registered Shs
429.50 SEK 0.94%
The Swedish version of HMS Networks’ Annual Report 2021 is now available on our website. Printed Swedish Annual Report 2020 will be available in mid-April and can be ordered from the Company by sending an e-mail to reception@hms.se. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the Group’s website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

For more information, please contact:
CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: +46-35-17 29 01
CFO Joakim Nideborn, phone: +46-35-71 06 983

This information is such information that HMS Networks AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 CET on March 23, 2022.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Bilbao, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs about 750 people and reported sales of SEK 1,972 million in 2021. HMS is listed on the Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm, category Large Cap, Information Technology.

