The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2021 is now available on www.hms-networks.com/ir

The Swedish version of HMS Networks’ Annual Report 2021 is now available on our website. Printed Swedish Annual Report 2020 will be available in mid-April and can be ordered from the Company by sending an e-mail to reception@hms.se. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the Group’s website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

For more information, please contact:

CEO Staffan Dahlström, phone: +46-35-17 29 01

CFO Joakim Nideborn, phone: +46-35-71 06 983

This information is such information that HMS Networks AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 CET on March 23, 2022.

