09.09.2020 00:15:00

The SVOD Market in Latin America to 2025 - Netflix Will Have 47.4 Million Subscriptions by 2025; Disney+ Will Have 25 Million Subs

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America SVOD Forecasts 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Latin America will have 100.35 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025; more than double the 42.15 million recorded at end-2019.

Latin America will enjoy a wave of US-based platform launches over the next year. Disney+ will start in November. Hulu, HBO Max and ViacomCBS are all expected to start during 2021. These launches come despite poor economic conditions.

Brazil will remain the market leader, with 36 million SVOD subscriptions forecast by 2025 - up by 20 million in 2019. Mexico will have 28 million gross SVOD subs by 2025, up by 16 million in 2019.

Long-established Netflix will continue to grow, but its dominance will decline. Netflix will have 47.4 million subscriptions by 2025; up from 31.4 million in 2019. Disney+ will grow rapidly following its November 2020 launch, with 25 million subs by 2025.

This 98-page PDF and excel report covers 19 countries. The report comes in two parts:

  • Insights: Detailed country analysis for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico in a 37-page PDF document.
  • Forecasts: Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 19 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • HBO Max
  • Hulu
  • Netflix
  • ViacomCBS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9e1sj6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-svod-market-in-latin-america-to-2025---netflix-will-have-47-4-million-subscriptions-by-2025-disney-will-have-25-million-subs-301125556.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 204.00
1.14 %
Geberit 519.60
0.39 %
Roche Hldg G 323.45
0.37 %
Swiss Re 75.28
0.21 %
LafargeHolcim 42.67
0.02 %
Adecco Group 47.71
-1.34 %
Swiss Life Hldg 371.70
-1.41 %
Lonza Grp 544.00
-1.77 %
UBS Group 11.07
-1.99 %
CS Group 9.70
-3.22 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Geberit AG, Nestle SA
08.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
08.09.20
SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple-Keynote 2020: Darauf können Apple-Fans sich freuen
Smartphone-Verkäufe brechen weltweit um 20 Prozent ein - Apples Erfolg bleibt konstant
General Motors steigt bei Nikola ein - Nikola-Aktie hebt ab - GM-Papier sehr fest
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla zieht deutlich an
SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 13.100-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Kräftige Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet den Handel schwächer -- DAX letztlich unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Swiss Re-Aktie freundlich: Corona und Unwetter als Wachstumstreiber für Schadensversicherungen
Sanofi-Aktie legt zu: Corona-Impfstoff von Sanofi soll weniger als zehn Euro kosten
Tesla-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Tesla schafft Sprung in S&P 500 nicht
Versprechen gehalten: Nikola-Gründer verschenkt Aktien an Mitarbeiter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kräftige Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet den Handel schwächer -- DAX letztlich unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
An der heimischen Börse dominierten am Dienstag negative Vorzeichen. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es gen Süden. An den Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich die Indizes dagegen auf grünem Terrain. An der Wall Street regierten die Bären.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB