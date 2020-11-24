The Sustainability Report of Chinese Enterprises in Cambodia was released in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Report of Chinese Enterprises in Cambodia was released in Beijing on Nov. 23rd. This report was finished by the joint research team of China Huaneng Group and Asian Vision Institute(AVI), after six months of field research and the unfavorable condition of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As an independent NGO institute, AVI has profound public credibility and influence. This report selected six Chinese enterprises as research subjects, namely China Huaneng Lower Sesan 2 Hydro Power Station, China Duty Free Group (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. (CDFG), China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) sub-Company in Cambodia, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Phnom Penh Branch, Cambodia China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and Yunnan Construction Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. sub-Company in Cambodia. These companies represent a diverse range of sectors and geographical locations, where the companies have chosen to invest resources.

The report consists of four parts: introduction, research methodology, conclusions and Chinese investment in Cambodia. The reports made a special highlight on China Huaneng Lower Sesan 2 Hydro Power Station. By means of household surveys to relocation sites around the power station's reservoir, questionnaires, semi-structure interviews, the research team made comparison of villagers' living conditions before and after their relocation in terms of their income, infrastructure, medical service, and education, thus drawing a series of conclusions: China Huaneng Lower Sesan 2 Hydro Power Station has provided Cambodia with reliable and clean energy production in the context of climate change, local development, improved living standards, and economic growth. The project also demonstrates the commitment to comply with Cambodian rules and regulation, close coordination with local government and local community, active attitude toward resettlement issues, local environmental protection and cultural preservation in any way possible, and has made great contributes to the sustainable development of Cambodia.

In his speech on the release ceremony, Dr. Chheang Vannarith, president of AVI said that the Sustainability Report of Chinese Enterprises in Cambodia demonstrates the excellent images of Chinese investment, especially Chinese State-owned Enterprises, their compliance with Cambodian rules and regulations, excellent operation, active involvement with local community and fulfillment of corporate social responsibilities.

