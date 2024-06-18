The Supreme Court did not take the cassation appeal of Saaremaa Laevakompanii and Väinamere Liinide against the subsidiaries of Tallinna Port into proceedings





The Civil Panel of the Supreme Court decided not to proceed with the cassation appeal of the bankruptcy trustee of AS Saaremaa Laevakompanii (in bankruptcy) (hereinafter: "SLK") and Väinamere Liinid OÜ (hereinafter: "Väinamere Liinid"). Thus, the decision of the Harju County Court of 31.03.2023 to dismiss the statement of claim submitted by SLK and VäinamereLiinid on 28.03.2019 against the subsidiaries of AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter: "Tallinn Sadam") TS Laevad OÜ and OÜ TS Shipping took effect.

On 09.02.2024, the Tallinn District Court had decided to dismiss the appeal of SLK and Väinamere Liinid and to not change the decision of the Harju County Court on 31.03.2023.

In the statement of claim, SLK and Väinamere Liinid demanded a total of 23.8 million euros for damages caused by the alleged use of business secrets while participating in the public procurement of passenger transport services on Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines (including SLK in the amount of 15.8 million euros and Väinamere Liinid in the amount of 8 million euros).

The management board of Tallinna Sadam, together with the legal advisor, has assessed the dispute in this case as having no perspective, and therefore the group has not formed a reserve to cover a possible claim. Therefore, the rejection of the lawsuit and the end of the case have no impact on the group's financial results.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, TallinnaSadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

