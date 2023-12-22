Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tallinna Vesi ASShs Aktie [Valor: 2172668 / ISIN: EE3100026436]
The Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi approved the company's investment plan for the year 2024 on 19 December

The total volume of investments in 2024 will amount to €62 million. In 2023, the company's investments will reach up to €35 million. The recent years have seen an increase in the company's investments with the aim of ensuring the resilience of assets essential for water service. AS Tallinna Vesi's investments align with the company's strategy and the objectives of the development plan for the joint water supply and sewage system of Tallinn city. Investments are directed towards the company's core business, intending to reduce the environmental impact of water consumption, ensure the continuity of services, and contribute to sustainable urban development.

In the second quarter of 2023, AS Tallinna Vesi entered into loan agreements with the Nordic Investment Bank, AS SEB Pank, Swedbank AS, and OP Corporate Bank plc Estonian branch (the previous Company notice on this AS Tallinna Vesi signed a loan agreement for a total amount of EUR 91 million (nasdaq.com);  AS Tallinna Vesi and Nordic Investment Bank signed a loan agreement (nasdaq.com).) The signed loan agreements will facilitate the funding of the company's planned investments in 2024.

Taavi Gröön
AS Tallinna Vesi
Chief Financial Officer
(+372) 62 62 271
taavi.groon@tvesi.ee


