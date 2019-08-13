The StoneHill Group adds Anthony Golden as National Sales Executive

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The StoneHill Group, a national provider of quality control, due diligence, mortgage compliance audits, MERS reviews (MERS®) and loan fulfillment including underwriting, closing and post-closing services, announces the addition of Anthony Golden as National Sales Executive. Mr. Golden will be based out of Dallas, Texas.

Mr. Golden brings 30 years of diverse mortgage experience to his position at StoneHill, where he will drive national business development efforts throughout the Western United States. Prior to joining The StoneHill Group, he was President at KalGold Consulting and President at America's InfoMart, Inc., a national field services company he helped grow and sell to Xome/Mr. Cooper. Anthony's other roles include serving as President of Calbren Enterprises, a technology company, Director, Strategic Initiatives at Safeguard Properties, Sr. Consulting Manager at Clayton, Manager, Servicer Management at GMAC-Rescap and he held executive level positions with Budget Finance Company and Great Western Bank/WAMU.

"I am excited to join the deeply talented team at the StoneHill Group," Anthony said. "New leadership and industry-changing technology initiatives have created new opportunities to solve many of our clients' challenges in the frequently changing mortgage regulatory landscape. In his free time, Anthony enjoys cycling, golf and supporting multiple veteran/first responder and health charities."

StoneHill President, Patrick Gluesing, shared "I'm excited to have the chance to work with Anthony as we seek to incorporate his vast experience with our renewed vision to provide deep expertise and tech-enabled data solutions to our clients and industry partners."

The StoneHill Group serves a wide range of clientele including mortgage lenders, mortgage servicers, banks, credit unions and housing finance authorities. For more information on the StoneHill Group, please visit www.stonehillgroup.com or call 877.399.1936

