09.12.2020 22:37:00

The State of Texas selects Eagle Disinfection Group's Puradigm Continuous Air and Surface Purification Technology, university validated effective against COVID-19, to implement throughout the Texa...

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Texas has taken a proactive approach to health and wellness in preparation for the 2021 congressional session to begin. After a process of analyzing various purification technologies, the State of Texas selected Eagle Disinfection Group to provide its university validated technology as an enhanced layer of protection for elected officials in the Senate, House, staff and the local Austin community from the harmful effects of COVID-19 and other dangerous pathogens. The Eagle Puradigm Technology was fully vetted and deemed effective and safe for use by state Epidemiologists and Virologists.

TX Capitol Building

The State of Texas utilizes Eagle Disinfection Group's Puradigm Technology to defend the Capitol Complex from COVID-19

Eagle Disinfection Group is supplying over 1,000 Puradigm HVAC and in-room units to the State of Texas to fully outfit the Capitol complex before the 2021 session officially begins on January 12th. Puradigm units vary in size and functionality giving Eagle Disinfection Group the ability to optimize continuous air and surface purification coverage throughout the Capitol complex. Eagle's commercially licensed HVAC and electrical service partner, Mako Industries, installed Puradigm HVAC specific units covering the House chamber, Senate chamber, and Capitol Extension.

The Eagle Puradigm Technology has been extensively tested and validated by leading American universities and health organizations worldwide to be effective against a wide range of viruses, bacteria, mold, fungus, mildew, odors, volatile organic compounds and other harmful pathogens.

In June of 2020, Puradigm Technology was specifically tested and validated to eliminate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by the University of Florida's Biosafety Level-3 laboratory under strict FDA guidelines. The technology is also proven to deactivate Coronavirus 229E, one of the main causes of the common cold.

The patented technology creates advanced purification by proactively dispersing pathogen fighting High Energy Molecule Clusters resulting in purified air and surfaces throughout indoor spaces and transit vehicles 24/7, while leaving no harmful residue behind. The High Energy Molecule Clusters are 100% eco-friendly and replicate Earth's natural purification process indoors. All products are registered with the EPA and certified to be safe for use in populated spaces under OSHA and FDA standards.

The Eagle Puradigm Technology is a Buy American compliant Proactive Air and Surface Purification system that qualifies for CARES Act funding. The technology is extensively proven to be safe, scalable and provides 24/7 protection to all indoor environments.

For more information on Eagle Disinfection Group's products and services please visit www.eaglegroupco.com or contact sales@eaglegroupco.com. 

Eagle Disinfection Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Disinfection Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-state-of-texas-selects-eagle-disinfection-groups-puradigm-continuous-air-and-surface-purification-technology-university-validated-effective-against-covid-19-to-implement-throughout-the-texas-capitol-building-capitol-annex--301189884.html

SOURCE Eagle Disinfection Group

