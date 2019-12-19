19.12.2019 18:06:00

The Star Entertainment Group and Konami Renew a Decades-Long Technology Partnership

SYDNEY, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Star Entertainment Group and Konami announced the continuation of their partnership to bring top systems technology to its premium integrated resort locations across Sydney, Brisbane, and Gold Coast.  For more than a decade, The Star has leveraged Konami's award-winning SYNKROS® casino management system to deliver dependable performance and fresh engagement opportunities throughout its portfolio.   

Konami’s SYNKROS casino management system continues to serve The Star’s world-class integrated resort portfolio.

"Konami continues to be the core casino systems provider across our portfolio due to the company's ongoing partnership commitment, and SYNKROS' proven reliability for over a decade," said David Croft, General Manager of Product and Strategy at The Star Entertainment Group. "Considering the level of service, collaboration, and innovation we've maintained, Konami's SYNKROS best aligns with The Star's vision to become Australia's leading integrated resort company. The Star is looking forward to continue its partnership with Konami in developing innovative casino management solutions."

"The Star is continually driving towards fresh entertainment opportunities and new levels of engagement," said Mitsuhiro Miyazaki, Managing Director at Konami Australia Pty Ltd. "For as long as we have had the pleasure of working together, The Star Entertainment Group has been a company with a long-term, global approach to advancing the future of the industry." 

Through the latest agreement, The Star will introduce a number of leading technologies and new conveniences, from optimized rewards to cashless wagering. The Star has launched Money Klip™ cashless wagering for faster, more secure transactions. It allows players to load secure funds to their account electronically, rather than feeding bills or TITO tickets into each machine. Additionally, destinations across The Star's portfolio will drive greater player loyalty rewards with optimal convenience, accessibility, and personalization through SYNKROS Offers Management™.

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS' award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About The Star Entertainment Group
The Star Entertainment Group is an ASX 100 listed company that owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane. The Star's portfolio, which also includes the Sheraton Grand Mirage on the Gold Coast, boasts seven hotels, around 60 restaurants and bars, and employs around 9,000 team members. The Star's vision, to become Australia's leading integrated resort company, is supported by a multi-billion dollar commitment (in conjunction with our Hong Kong-based partners) to delivering world-class tourism and entertainment destinations to the cities in which we operate. These projects will expand The Star's assets to 12 hotels (including new brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood and Dorsett), approximately 130 restaurants and bars, and thousands of additional employees.

Media Contact:
Nehad Kenanie
Media Manager
+61 402 271 142

About Konami
Konami Australia Pty Ltd. is a Sydney-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com

Media Contact:
Tashina Wortham
Marketing Communications Manager
702.419.6025
wortham0609@konamigaming.com

 

