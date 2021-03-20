The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge Unveils Award Winning Technologies by Cutera®

WHISTLER, BC, March 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Whistler's premier beauty, relaxation and wellness destination, The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge, adds two trailblazing treatments by CUTERA, INC., a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems, to its aesthetic arsenal.

"Our guests at The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge expect the highest quality service and most advanced treatment offerings," shares Carly Scholz, General Manager of Nita Lake Lodge. "We are excited to offer the latest from Cutera, an innovator in aesthetic solutions, that boast big results and little downtime."

Continues Ms. Scholz, "Our guests are often visiting for a few days or weeks, so it's important for them to be able to get results with zero downtime so they can continue to enjoy Whistler at its best. Cutera's treatments do just that."

The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge's offerings by Cutera include:

Laser Genesis -This no-downtime pre-rejuvenation treatment is favored by celebrities and influencers to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, even out skin tone and texture, diffuse redness (dilated capillaries) and superficial scars, and stimulate collagen production. It does it all in just 20-30 minutes. Results are immediate and there is generally no discomfort or downtime.

-This no-downtime pre-rejuvenation treatment is favored by celebrities and influencers to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, even out skin tone and texture, diffuse redness (dilated capillaries) and superficial scars, and stimulate collagen production. It does it all in just 20-30 minutes. Results are immediate and there is generally no discomfort or downtime. truBody®- A painless, zero downtime combination of truSculpt® iD and truSculpt® flex for innovative body contouring and sculpting. truSculpt iD painlessly and permanently eliminates up to 24 percent of fat cells1 in stubborn areas around the abdomen and flanks in just one 15-minute treatment while truSculpt flex strengthens, ﬁrms and tones muscles on the abs, butt, thighs, calves and arms. The unique MDS technology delivers three workout modes replicating intensiﬁed crunch, squat and twisting actions.

"One of the biggest trends we are seeing is a growing interest in overall body contouring to help achieve both fat reduction and muscle toning goals," states Rebecca Mullan, Spa Manager, The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge. "Guests of The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge are looking for a more integrated results driven package."

"Cutera truSculpt iD + truSculpt flex together can reduce fat, renew skin2, and tone muscles with no downtime, shares David Mowry, Cutera's CEO. "This way, patients get a full body sculpting solution. We call this pairing truBody. These treatments produce impressive results on their own, but really wow when used in tandem."

The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge's truBody treatment series is ideal for those seeking a more sculpted appearance. A comparable investment to that of a personal training package, truBody by truSculpt delivers all the gains without hours log ged at the gym - all in a safe and controlled environment.

"Whistler is home to a lot of professional athletes, and they have been loving the versatility of truBody," continues Ms. Mullan. "We use the truBody treatment to build, strengthen and maintain muscle to support training and performance goals. We see more accelerated fat loss with substantial sculpting and contouring in the area."

truBody by truSculpt can also be used therapeutically3 to strengthen core or muscles supporting an injured muscle area so that patients can rebuild strength and muscular endurance. The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge is the first spa in Whistler to provide this game-changing technology.

Book your truBody consult by visiting The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge's website here.

About Cutera

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. Visit cutera.com for more information.

About The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge

In a tranquil lakeside setting that is already a retreat from the everyday, the award-winning Spa at Nita Lake Lodge welcomes you to a transcendent wellness experience. From soothing and rejuvenating massages, scrubs and body treatments to the latest in results-driven beauty technology such as HydraFacial and body contouring lasers, The Spa is sure to restore, relax, and reinvigorate the senses. Thanks to our exciting new beauty & esthetics expansion, together with rooftop hot tubs, the revitalizing eucalyptus steam room, and the serenity of the relaxation lounge, the award-winning Spa at Nita Lake Lodge is unmatched in Whistler.

Nita Lake Lodge is a recipient of the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2020 - #4 Top Resort in Canada.

