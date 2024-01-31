Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'443 0.1%  SPI 14'898 0.1%  Dow 38'467 0.4%  DAX 16'972 0.2%  Euro 0.9342 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'663 0.5%  Gold 2'036 0.0%  Bitcoin 37'159 0.5%  Dollar 0.8641 0.3%  Öl 82.3 -0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Swatch1225515Kuros32581411
Top News
GSK-Aktie: GSK im 4. Quartal mit Umsatzwachstum
Aktien-Tipp: So bewertet Jefferies & Company Inc. die Novartis-Aktie
Ausblick: Meta Platforms zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Jamie Dimon beharrt trotz Zulassung von Bitcoin-ETF darauf: Bitcoin eignet sich lediglich für Geldwäsche und Betrug
Valiant-Aktie: Valiant verzeichnet in 2023 deutlich höheren Gewinn
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Sodexo Aktie [Valor: 509031 / ISIN: FR0000121220]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.01.2024 08:45:00

The Sodexo liquidity contract restarts

finanzen.net zero Sodexo-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Sodexo
104.20 EUR 0.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Regulated information

The Sodexo liquidity contract restarts

Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 31, 2024

Sodexo hereby announces that the liquidity contract entered into with Exane BNP Paribas on March 10, 2020, amended on July 22, 2021, and having been suspended on August 24, 2023, will restart with BNP Paribas Financial Markets, on February 1, 2024, after the Pluxee spin-off.

The securities and cash balance allocated to the liquidity account are the following: 6,000 Sodexo shares and 15,677,203 euros.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Its portfolio of activities includes Sodexo Food and Facilities Management Services and Pluxee Employee Benefit Solutions, the activity that will be spun-off and listed on February 1, 2024.
Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

  • 22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023
    consolidated revenues
  • 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 15.4 billion euros in market capitalization
    (as at January 30, 2024)

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer| BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer

Inside Trading & Investment

07:21 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neues Jahreshoch, aber…
01:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Quiet metals
30.01.24 Luxusgüter immer noch gefragt, aber mit regionalen Unterschieden
30.01.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Swisscom
30.01.24 Julius Bär: 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Fresenius Medical Care AG
30.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Viele Daten und viel Hoffnung
30.01.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer unter Druck
30.01.24 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
30.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'892.47 19.36 CRSSMU
Short 12'142.37 13.52 F1SSMU
Short 12'609.35 8.69 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'443.13 30.01.2024 17:31:57
Long 10'907.52 18.13 SSRM0U
Long 10'689.07 13.60 SSQMTU
Long 10'263.10 9.00 T9SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Alphabet-Aktie fällt trotzdem nachbörslich an der NASDAQ: Alphabet übertrifft mit Zahlen die Erwartungen
Frankenstärke: Diese Faktoren dürften den Schweizer Franken auch in den nächsten Jahren weiter stützen
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Konkurrent BYD verfehlt Erwartungen trotz Gewinnsprung
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagvormittag stärker
Warten auf US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen letztlich uneinig -- SMI beendet Sitzung kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Gewinnmitnahmen vorbei? Bitcoin setzt sich über 43'000 US-Dollar-Marke
Bernstein-Analysten sehen grosse Kurs-Chancen bei diesen Bitcoin-Mining-Aktien
Microsoft-Aktie nachbörslich an der NASDAQ kaum bewegt: Microsoft mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn dank KI-Hype und Cloud-Boom
Pfizer-Aktie in Rot: Pfizer übertrifft Erwartungen trotz Gewinneinbruch
Swatch- und Richemont-Aktien profitieren: Exportdaten geben Aktien von Uhrenherstellern auftrieb

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit