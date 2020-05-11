+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
11.05.2020 23:20:00

The Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market is expected to grow by $ 162.20 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home water sensor and controller market in North America 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America and it is poised to grow by $ 162.20 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on smart home water sensor and controller market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892968/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current North America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing instances of water leakage and increasing cost of repair in North America, growth in construction and smart city projects in North America and increasing number of product launches. In addition, growing instances of water leakage and increasing cost of repair in North America is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The smart home water sensor and controller market in North America analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes

The smart home water sensor and controller market in North America is segmented as below:
By Technology
• Wi-Fi
• Others

By Geographic Landscape
• US
Canada
Mexico

This study identifies advancements in smart home water sensors and controllers as one of the prime reasons driving the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, growing collaborations among smart home technology providers and property insurers, and global economic slowdown in 2020 will lead to sizable demand in the market.
"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our smart home water sensor and controller market in North America covers the following areas:
• Smart home water sensor and controller market in North America sizing
• Smart home water sensor and controller market in North America forecast
• Smart home water sensor and controller market in North America industry analysis"

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892968/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-smart-home-water-sensor-and-controller-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--162-20-mn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-11-during-the-forecast-period-301057041.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.16 %
Roche Hldg G 344.75
1.03 %
Lonza Grp 448.80
0.67 %
Nestle 105.58
0.55 %
Geberit 434.00
0.30 %
Adecco Group 41.10
-1.30 %
UBS Group 9.48
-1.41 %
LafargeHolcim 39.05
-1.51 %
The Swatch Grp 182.80
-2.32 %
CS Group 7.96
-2.43 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Durationsrisiko bei Aktien
13:41
Ölmarkt: Lage-Einschätzung und was es bei einer Anlage zu beachten gilt
12:30
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
10:20
Vontobel: Eine Branche im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
08:55
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:45
Schwache US-Jobdaten können SMI nicht stoppen
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:00
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
15:01
Schroders: Fragen und Antworten: Könnte jetzt die Zeit für Investitionen im Gesundheitssektor sein?
08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Ehemaliger Goldman-Analyst: Das Jahr 2020 wird für Aktien noch schlimmer als bisher
Warnsignal für Anleger: Warren Buffett hortet weiter Cash
UBS-Analysten sehen Goldpreis bald bei 1'800 Dollar - auch andere Experten bullish
Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Relief Therapeutics reicht in den USA Antrag für Studie mit COVID-Mittel ein - Aktie legt zu
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das am Abend erfolgte Halving-Event
Wichtiger Meilenstein demnächst erreicht: Tesla-Aktie dürfte Elon Musk bald einen Geldregen bescheren
LafargeHolcim-Aktie im Minus: Verkaufsvereinbarung von LafargeHolcim auf Philippinen geplatzt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Montag nur vorübergehend Verluste. In Deutschland bewegte sich der DAX nach einem anfänglichen Aufschlag auf rotem Terrain. In Asien ging es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB