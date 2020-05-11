|
11.05.2020 23:20:00
The Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market is expected to grow by $ 162.20 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period
NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home water sensor and controller market in North America 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America and it is poised to grow by $ 162.20 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on smart home water sensor and controller market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892968/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current North America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing instances of water leakage and increasing cost of repair in North America, growth in construction and smart city projects in North America and increasing number of product launches. In addition, growing instances of water leakage and increasing cost of repair in North America is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The smart home water sensor and controller market in North America analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes
The smart home water sensor and controller market in North America is segmented as below:
By Technology
• Wi-Fi
• Others
By Geographic Landscape
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
This study identifies advancements in smart home water sensors and controllers as one of the prime reasons driving the smart home water sensor and controller market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, growing collaborations among smart home technology providers and property insurers, and global economic slowdown in 2020 will lead to sizable demand in the market.
"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our smart home water sensor and controller market in North America covers the following areas:
• Smart home water sensor and controller market in North America sizing
• Smart home water sensor and controller market in North America forecast
• Smart home water sensor and controller market in North America industry analysis"
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892968/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-smart-home-water-sensor-and-controller-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--162-20-mn-during-2020-2024-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-11-during-the-forecast-period-301057041.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Montag nur vorübergehend Verluste. In Deutschland bewegte sich der DAX nach einem anfänglichen Aufschlag auf rotem Terrain. In Asien ging es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich aufwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}