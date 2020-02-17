+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
The Smart Doorbell Market is expected to grow by USD 1.19 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Smart Doorbell Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global smart doorbell market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.19 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. Our reports on global smart doorbell market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of strategic partnerships in the market.
In addition, increasing demand for smart locks is anticipated to boost the growth of the global smart doorbell market as well.

Market Segmentation
The global smart doorbell market is segmented as below:
ProductStand-alone smart doorbell Integrated smart doorbell

Geographic segmentation
North America APAC Europe South America MEA

Key Trends for global smart doorbell market growth
This study identifies increasing demand for smart locks as the prime reasons driving the global smart doorbell market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global smart doorbell market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global smart doorbell market, including some of the vendors such as Aeotec Ltd., Arlo Technologies Inc., August Home Inc., Eques Inc., Google LLC, iseeBell Inc., Ring LLC, SkyBell Technologies Inc., Soliom Solar Home Security and Xiaomi Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.


