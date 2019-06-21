The Sleek and Fun-to-Drive 2019 Dodge Challenger is Now Available at Cowboy Dodge in Clinton

CLINTON, Ark., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dodge Challenger debuted back in 1969, and after all of these years, the iconic muscle car is still going strong. The 2019 Dodge Challenger delivers excellent performance with its robust engine options, while harkening back to classic Challenger models of yesteryear with its classic design cues. The 2019 Challenger is now available at Cowboy Dodge in Clinton, Arkansas.

The 2019 Dodge Challenger really stands out from a crowd with its heritage-inspired design cues, such as the boxy front fascia, the swept-back windshield and the available illuminated Air-Catcher Headlamps. Also, with a wide selection of racing stripes, badges and color options, Challenger buyers can customize to suit their specific tastes.

Inside the cabin, Challenger buyers have four different steering wheel design choices: Sport, Performance, SRT and Wild Wheel. The interior also offers many advanced technologies, including a 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and a choice of either the 9-speaker Alpine Audio Group or the 18-speaker Harman Kardon Audio Group.

The 2019 Challenger delivers excellent performance with its robust engine options. This includes the 3.6L Pentastar V6 (305 horsepower/268 pound-feet), the 5.7L HEMI V8 (375 horsepower/410 pound-feet), the 392 SRT HEMI V8 (485 horsepower/475 pound-feet), the 6.2L Supercharged HEMI V8 (717 horsepower/650 pound-feet) and the 6.2L Supercharged High-Output V8 (797 horsepower/707 pound-feet). Transmission choices include a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic. For the pinnacle of Challenger performance, muscle car shoppers can get the SRT Hellcat Redeye model, which can go from zero to 60 mph in only 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 203 mph.

More information can be found about the 2019 Dodge Challenger on Cowboy Dodge's website at http://www.cowboycdjr.com.

Cowboy Dodge can be reached via telephone at (501) 745-5333. The dealership is located at 2799 Highway 65 South in Clinton.

