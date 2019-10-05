MONTPELIER, Vt., Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ski Vermont Winter 2019-20 Press Kit is now available online. This year's kit features a wide assortment of articles exploring topics related to skiing and snowboarding in the Green Mountain State. Vermont's official state winter sports are as popular as ever, with skier and rider days across the state last season topping four million (4,178,533 to be exact) for the first time since 2015.

Click the title links below to read more about the myriad ways to enjoy "Winter In Its Original State" at Vermont ski areas:

What's New at Vermont Ski Resorts this Season - Skiing and snowboarding in Vermont are unbeatable experiences – but they can be improved. Green Mountain State ski areas have had their noses to the grindstone this off-season, revamping everything from their facilities, terrain and ticket/pass options to off-slope activities and amenities.

Top Trends at Vermont Ski Areas for the 2018-19 Season - The experience offered at Vermont ski areas has expanded to an unprecedented level. Visitors who take full advantage are helping chart a course for the future of the industry, and where that diversification of offerings is headed next.

Fueling up: Best Food Options Before, During and After a Day on the Slopes - Food is an art, and Vermont's ski and snowboard scene offers a stunningly diverse and enjoyable palette for the palate. From slopeside waffle shacks all the way up to multi-course fine dining, the array of food offerings at Green Mountain State resorts truly does feature something for everyone.

Not Just Sliding on Snow: Top Off-slope Activities at Vermont Ski Areas - Now more than ever, visitors to Vermont ski areas can choose from a wealth of off-slope activities. The options have never been so plentiful, such that even the non-skiing members along on a trip will have no shortage of fun things to do.

Vermont Ski Areas Focused on Giving Back to their Communities - Vermont ski areas aren't just about winter fun; they give back to their communities in numerous ways, from charities and donations to special event sponsorships and group partnerships.

Putting the Green in Green Mountain State Skiing and Snowboarding - Vermont has long been a leading state in the "Green Movement" toward the best possible practices in regard to the environment – and that same ideology is a guiding force throughout the state's ski industry. Efficiency is a top priority in the design and implementation of everything from the snow guns blasting trailside to the utensils dipping and carving into entrees in the base lodge eateries.

Snow Legends: Vermont Produces the Cream of the Competitive Crop - Scan the start list for any world-class competitive ski or snowboard event, and chances are good you'll find competitors with roots in, or connections to, Vermont. The Green Mountain State's ski areas and winter sports academies have churned out a virtual who's-who of elite competitors, many of whom have left an indelible mark on the snow sports history all the way up to the World Cup and Olympic levels.

The Best Times to Ski and Ride in Vermont - Any day spent skiing or riding the slopes of Vermont is a good day – but some are better than others. Often, it's the plentiful powder underfoot; other times it's the perfect companionship, postcard weather or the satisfaction of getting a fantastic deal on lift tickets or lodging. There is no shortage of times within the Vermont ski and snowboard season to get out and make the memories of a lifetime.

Deals and Packages at Vermont Ski Areas - The thrill of skiing or snowboarding in Vermont is its own reward – but that doesn't make us any less stoked when a great deal helps save some hard-earned bucks. The state's ski resorts recognize this, and the result is a multitude of special offers, packages and other incentives that help lower the price tag for those looking to build some priceless memories on the mountain. Ski Vermont also gets in on the money-saving act, with its Take 3 Beginner Package and Fifth Grade Passport.

It's the Snow: Snowmaking, Grooming and other Mountain Ops - If you want to know what makes Vermont skiing and snowboarding truly special, you don't need to look too deeply; it's the snow. Legendary natural accumulations are supplemented with some of the very best snowmaking systems in the business, and expert mountain operations teams across the state have turned grooming and surface maintenance into an art form.

Learn to Turn: Vermont's Ski and Snowboard Beginner Packages - Fledgling skiers and snowboarders in Vermont quickly learn that the state's resorts have rewritten an old adage: Those who can do, teach. Many of the very best instructors in the business can be found on Green Mountain State slopes, helping transform raw aspirations of skiing and riding into ability, confidence and fun.

Gearing Up for Vermont Alpine Adventure - The right gear can make all the difference when you're in search of alpine adventure in the Green Mountains. Vermont ski areas take great pride in offering their customers the best possible skis, snowboards and other tools of the trade for making turns and creating unforgettable experiences.

Adaptive Programs at Vermont Ski Areas - Inclusivity is an important part of the mission for Vermont ski areas. Adaptive programs and partnerships at these areas help make the mountain experience available for all.

Cross Country Skiing in the Mountains of Vermont - "Real skiers ski uphill" is an old expression in Vermont, where cross country skiing is as much a winter tradition as hot chocolate and making snow angels. The Green Mountain State boasts a treasure trove of cross country ski areas that provide wonderful settings to get some exercise and take in the gorgeous natural beauty that Vermont is known for.

Backcountry and Uphill Travel at Vermont Ski Areas - Backcountry and uphill travel are among the hottest trends on the Vermont ski and snowboard scene, as an increasing number of skiers and riders are using alpine touring and telemark setups and splitboards to climb the Green Mountains and "earn their turns." Ski areas recognize this trend, and many have enacted policies for uphill travel and backcountry access.

Ski Vermont's 2019-20 Marketing Partners - Learn more about Ski Vermont's marketing partners, which include great Vermont brands such as Cabot cheese, Long Trail beer, Woodchuck cider, Skida headwear, Burton snowboards and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, as well as new partners Mad River Distillers, Caledonia Spirits and SILO Distillery.

Special Interest Stories from Ski Vermont - Looking for a story that is off the beaten path? Perhaps you're on the right path but a need a little focusing? At Ski Vermont, we're happy to help you down that path and lead you to the special story that you're looking for. It would be our pleasure to suggest a few topics, help line up sources, provide photos and statistics - whatever it takes to help you deliver the best possible content to your audience. If you're interested in learning more please reach out to Director of Communications Adam White at 802-223-2439 or adamwhite@skivermont.com.

SOURCE Ski Vermont