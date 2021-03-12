SMI 10’884 -0.2%  SPI 13’684 -0.1%  Dow 32’486 0.6%  DAX 14’569 0.2%  Euro 1.1080 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’846 0.7%  Gold 1’723 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53’542 2.8%  Dollar 0.9245 0.0%  Öl 69.6 2.1% 

12.03.2021 01:28:00

The Simple Greek Acquired by WOWorks, Parent Company of Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Frutta Bowls

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The WOWorks family of brands announced today it has added another restaurant concept to its growing portfolio with The Simple Greek, a franchise of fast-casual Greek restaurants. WOWorks was formed in December 2020 when the parent company of Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand, acquired Frutta Bowls and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. With addition of The Simple Greek, WOWorks will continue to drive explosive growth across all brands, which serve as healthy, nutritious and flavorful fuel so guests can pursue their passions and live their best lives.

The Simple Greek was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur and TV personality Marcus Lemonis. The brand aims to redefine the traditional Greek restaurant with an interactive concept that combines high-quality ingredients, open kitchens and Greek atmosphere in a fast-casual setting. The menu of the 24-unit concept is based upon a fresh, contemporary and healthy take on ancient Greek recipes.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Simple Greek to the WOWorks family during this exciting time of growth within our portfolio of restaurant brands," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "Guests are looking for menu choices that do more than merely sate their appetite in the moment, but serve as fuel to help nourish their mind, body and soul.  With a menu centered around the Mediterranean Diet, The Simple Greek fits perfectly into a healthy, active lifestyle."    

Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' brands all share a core DNA based upon fresh, flavorful and healthy food along with a heart for hospitality served through convenient business channels, which appeals to Millennial families and Gen Z guests.

Between all of its brands, WOWorks has more than 215 locations across the United States. Saladworks alone grew by more than 40 units in 2020, entering markets such as Canada, California, Tennessee, Rhode Island, Ohio, Florida and Indiana. Non-traditional presences like ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail, hospitals and universities, have proven a huge avenue of growth for the brand, with even more planned in 2021, including a massive deal with Ghost Kitchen Brands. Frutta Bowls currently has 37 locations and Garbanzo has 25, with aggressive growth expected for both brands in the coming year, including co-branded restaurants.

About WOWorks
WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful fuel along with first-rate hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, oatmeal bowls and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on ancient Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

(PRNewsfoto/Saladworks)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-simple-greek-acquired-by-woworks-parent-company-of-saladworks-garbanzo-mediterranean-fresh-and-frutta-bowls-301246119.html

SOURCE WOWorks

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11.03.21 Vontobel: Videokonferenzenanbieter bereiten sich auf die Zeit nach Corona vor
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
11.03.21 Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Finanzsektor – Verbesserte Aussichten / Megatrends – Ein spezielles Trio
11.03.21 SMI nimmt 11.000er-Marke wieder ins Visier
10.03.21 wikifolio-Trader im Interview: Zwischen Daytrading & Langfrist-Investments | BX Swiss TV
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/EbgzjR1TEwk

wikifolio-Trader im Interview – heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Marco Schai, seit 2009 Profi-Aktientrader unter BlueQuote.ch und seit 2016 wikifolio-Trader. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt der Herisauer sein wikifolio vor, welches aus mehr als 150 Aktien besteht. Welche Anlagestrategie Marco Schai genau verfolgt und warum er so viele Titel ausgewählt hat, erfahren interessierte Anleger oder welche die es noch werden wollen, hier bei BX Swiss TV.

wikifolio-Trader im Interview: Zwischen Daytrading & Langfrist-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet Rückschlag in Corona-Studie mit Actemra/RoActemra - Roche-Aktie schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Meyer Burger schreibt neunten Jahresverlust in Folge - Aktie schlussendlich höher
BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff schützt laut Studie auch vor asymptomatischer Infektion - Aktien ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Verliert die Fed die Kontrolle über den Anleihemarkt? Anleihemarkt vs. Tech-Aktien
Bayer-Chef: Monsanto-Übernahme wird jetzt Erfolge zeigen, wichtige Anhörung auf Mai verschoben - Bayer-Aktie tiefer
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI geht auf rotem Terrain aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach erneutem Rekordhoch höher -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Plus
Novartis-CEO: Spielen die Rolle, die wir aufgrund Fokussierung spielen können - Novartis-Aktie fällt letztendlich zurück
Nach Update-News: Warum genau der Kurs von IOTA so nach oben schoss
Corona-Impfstoff von Johnson & Johnson in der EU zugelassen - J&J-Aktie gewinnt
ams-Aktien schlussendlich von Spekulationen rund um Bestellungskürzungen durch Apple belastet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit