02.10.2019 05:11:00

The Signorelli Company Hires New Chief Operating Officer

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Signorelli Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Armstrong as Chief Operating Officer.

Armstrong joins the Signorelli Company from his role as President and CEO of WEDGE Group Incorporated, a Houston-based investment firm specializing in real estate, energy services and public equity investments.  Armstrong brings with him over 25 years of leadership experience in real estate investments, acquisitions and business development.

"Given the company's rapid growth, the need for a strong Chief Operating Officer has been imminent," said Danny Signorelli, CEO of the Signorelli Company.  "We are excited to have Greg join the Signorelli Company family.  He complements our entrepreneurial-minded culture and we believe his impressive reputation for achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our company's operations."

"I am honored to have been selected as COO for the Signorelli Company," Armstrong commented.  "With the smart and passionate people that make up the company, there is a tremendous potential for continued growth and value creation here.  I look forward to partnering with the team to maintain the culture and continue to build the business," commented Armstrong.

Prior to joining WEDGE Group Inc. in 1995, Armstrong practiced as a Certified Public Accountant with national accounting firms specializing in tax and financial consulting to the real estate industry.  Armstrong is a graduate from the University of Notre Dame.

The Signorelli Company

For over twenty-five years, The Signorelli Company, founded by Danny Signorelli, has developed and built the finest places where families can live, work, shop and play. Diversified in all aspects of real estate, from single-family and multi-family to retail, commercial, land development, and mixed-use projects, The Signorelli Company is recognized as a leader in Texas and Oklahoma, and is one of the largest privately held development companies in the State of Texas. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX. For more information about The Signorelli Company, visit www.signorellicompany.com.

