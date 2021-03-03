SMI 10’772 -0.4%  SPI 13’433 -0.4%  Dow 31’463 0.2%  DAX 14’080 0.3%  Euro 1.1087 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’713 0.1%  Gold 1’719 -1.1%  Bitcoin 47’131 6.5%  Dollar 0.9185 0.4%  Öl 64.6 3.1% 

03.03.2021 18:56:00

The Shareholder Commons Announces Withdrawal of Shareholder Proposal after Yum! Brands Commits to Disclose Systemic Costs of Antibiotic Use

WILMINGTON, Del., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholder Commons announced today that Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM, the "Company") has agreed to provide comprehensive reporting on the systemic effects of the use of antibiotics in its supply chain by the end of 2021. Paul Rissman, a long-time shareholder of the Company, worked with The Shareholder Commons, a non-profit organization that seeks to shift the paradigm of investor thinking towards a systems-first approach, to submit a shareholder proposal earlier in the year. Rissman and The Shareholder Commons have now withdrawn their proposal on the same matter in recognition of the agreement.

The agreement with The Shareholder Commons requires the Company to:

  • incorporate a study of the system-wide costs of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) into its public sustainability reporting.
  • disclose its findings regarding how antibiotic use in animal husbandry threatens global health and well-being, as well as the global economy and diversified shareholder interests.
  • discuss an optimal, global scenario for the food industry to eliminate or internalize AMR costs and address competitive concerns that would make progress more difficult without such an approach.
  • describe how its policies and procedures—including those covering lobbying, political expenditures, and other forms of political influence—affect the realization of the global scenario.

"Antimicrobial resistance is a complex challenge which requires action by governments, NGOs, and corporations," said Professor Dame Sally Davies, Master of Trinity College, Cambridge University. "We are all happy to see Yum! take this important step and hope to see more companies begin to align their AMR strategies explicitly with the needs of the global health system and planet."

"While U.S. securities laws require companies to disclose matters that are material to their own financial performance, there is no requirement that companies report their impacts on the economy or shareholders who hold diversified portfolios that depend on broad economic performance," said Frederick Alexander, CEO of The Shareholder Commons. "We are excited to see Yum! become the first public company to agree to disclose its impact on the broad economy and diversified shareholders."

AMR threatens global health by reducing antimicrobial drugs' effectiveness. If the current trend continues, humanity will experience a reversal of the public-health gains of the past century and the economic growth, development, and poverty reduction these gains enabled. According to studies by the World Bank and the UK government, AMR could cause up to 10 million deaths per year by 2050. In addition to this staggering loss of life, AMR may decrease global GDP 3% by 2030, and almost 4% by 2050, amounting to economic losses by 2050 of $54 trillion in today's dollars.

"Yum! looks forward to further collaboration on this important issue," said Jon Hixson, Yum! Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President of Government Affairs. "We remain committed to playing a positive role when it comes to the responsible and judicious use of antimicrobials and decreasing antimicrobial resistance."

"I am a long-time investor in Yum!, but I also have diversified holdings, and so do my children. More importantly, we all live on the same planet. I'm thrilled to see that Yum! recognizes that its practices affect everyone, and not just its shareholders," said the proponent, Paul Rissman, co-founder of Rights CoLab.

The Shareholder Commons is supporting multiple proponents in filing shareholder resolutions with a beta-activist lens, which involves looking for opportunities for shareholder activism that can influence corporate behavior with respect to social and environmental systems that affect the economy as a whole. The full list of current shareholder resolutions and votes is available at https://theshareholdercommons.com/beta-activism/.

About the Shareholder Commons

The Shareholder Commons is a non-profit organization that seeks to shift the paradigm of investor thinking away from a narrow and harmful focus on individual company value towards a systems-first approach to investing that better serves beneficiaries. Learn more at https://theshareholdercommons.com/.

Media Contact:
Dmitriy Ioselevich
17 Communications
dmitriy@17c.org  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-shareholder-commons-announces-withdrawal-of-shareholder-proposal-after-yum-brands-commits-to-disclose-systemic-costs-of-antibiotic-use-301239878.html

SOURCE The Shareholder Commons

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:44 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:13 SMI setzt Erholung fort
02.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
02.03.21 Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV
02.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - Neuer Callable BRC auf ESG Indizes - jetzt zeichnen
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lindt&Sprüngli-Aktie steigt dennoch: Gewinneinbruch in 2020 wegen Corona
Clean Power Capital will an der NASDAQ durchstarten
Musk sorgt mit Tweet für Blutbad am Kryptomarkt - und verliert 15 Milliarden US-Dollar an einem Tag
Ministerium: BioNTech und Pfizer üben Rückruf von Impfstoffen - Aktien uneins
Dufry-Aktie in Rot: Dufry erhält Konzessionen für Flughafen in Jamaika
Wall Street letztlich mit Abschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Vifor Pharma-Aktie fällt zurück: Corona-Jahr 2020 durchwachsen abgeschlossen
SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
ams-Aktie sinkt: ams investiert in ein neues Forschungszentrum in den USA
Swiss Life-Aktie nach Zahlen freundlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit