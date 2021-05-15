The Shade Store Joins The Kaleidoscope Project Designer Showhouse as the Exclusive Window Treatment Partner

LENOX, Mass., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shade Store fosters the visions of extraordinary designers at The Kaleidoscope Project Designer Showhouse – a celebration of diversity and inclusion within the creative interior design industry. Joining The Kaleidoscope Project's introductory showhouse as the exclusive window treatment partner, The Shade Store collaborated with 22 designers to bring their design concepts to life through handcrafted custom window treatments as they reimagine the historic Cornell Inn in Lenox, Massachusetts.

The Showhouse features window treatments inspired by three central design themes and color schemes – Restful (Neutrals), Reflection (Cools) & Rejuvenate (Warms) – to create a cohesive look and feel throughout the rooms as these designs will live beyond the exhibition period for future guests to enjoy during their stay at the Cornell Inn. The Shade Store worked with each designer to execute their visions across a wide range of window treatment styles with intricate details and premium fabrics curated for each of these color stories. The renovated Inn includes Roman Shades, Roller Shades, Woven Wood Shades, and Drapery in materials from The Shade Store's in-stock collection of 1,300+ styles as well as designer-supplied C.O.M. fabrics.

"We are delighted to join The Kaleidoscope Project in the transformation of the historic Cornell Inn and celebration of the diverse talent within the creative design industry," says Ian Gibbs, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Shade Store. "Showhouses continue to play an integral role in how we connect with designers and share our work on a large platform and we're proud to support this important mission. This is such a great and talented group of designers and we're excited to share their impressive work that will live at the Cornell Inn in perpetuity."

Participating designers include Rio Hamilton, Linda Hayslett of LH Designs, Purvi Padia of Purvi Padia Design, Doreen Chambers, Doreen Chambers Interiors, Doreen Chambers of Doreen Chambers Interiors, Iantha Carley of Iantha Carley Interiors, Dennese Guadeloupe Rojas of Interiors by Design, Shawna Underwood of Shawna Underwood Interior Design, Christy Davis of Christy Davis Interiors, Rydhima Brar of R/Terior Studio, Denise N. Gordon, Tanya S. Lewis, Marilyn Lavergne of Austin Grey Design Group, Everick Brown of Everick Brown Interior Design, Patti Carpenter of Carpenter + Company, Chanae Richards of OLORO Interiors, Rasheeda Gray of Gray Space Interiors, Nile Johnson of Nile Johnson Interior Design, Jennifer Owen of Designs by Jennifer, Virginia Toledo of Toledo Geller, Gail Davis of Gail Davis Designs, Johanna Howard of Johanna Howard Home, and Nikki Klugh of Nikki Klugh Design Group.

The Showhouse will be open to the public from May 16 - June 6, 2021, with all ticket proceeds going toward creating scholarships for talented young designers of color interested in pursuing a career in the arts and design industry. Educational partners of The Kaleidoscope Project include the Black Artists + Designers Guild (BADG), Parsons School of Design and the New York School of Interior Design (NYSID). For more information about The Kaleidoscope Project, please visit https://www.thekaleidoscopeproject.com.

About The Kaleidoscope Project

The Kaleidoscope Project is a Designer Showhouse venture to showcase the diverse talent within the creative design industry, amplifying the voices of those who rarely, if ever, have been given an opportunity to be heard. The Cornell Inn – a centuries-old bed and breakfast in the heart of the historic village of Lenox, Massachusetts – will be the home of the Showhouse, where 23 black, indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) designers will renovate 18 guest rooms and suites, a lobby area, small dining room, and bar. Designs will be inspired by the theme of rest, reflection & rejuvenation.

About The Shade Store

The Shade Store is a premium custom window treatment company with a rich heritage in luxury textiles and interior design. Its exclusive collection of more than 1,300 in-stock fabrics and materials provides customers with an unparalleled amount of style and customization options. Every window treatment is proudly handcrafted in the USA, hung and tested for quality assurance and ships free in 10 days or less. With 95+ showrooms nationwide, The Shade Store offers a complete range of in-person and virtual design services for consumers and design-trade clientele, including swatches, complimentary professional window measurements and photo rendering. Additionally, the company is an advocate for environmental sustainability: For every purchase made, the company provides the 'Gift of Shade' by planting a tree in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. For more information about The Shade Store, please visit http://www.theshadestore.com.

