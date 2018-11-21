The Sequence That Led to Smoke -- California Wildfires Explained

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There are six weeks remaining in the calendar year, yet 2018 has set the record for the largest area of burned acreage in a single fire season in California, more than 1,667,000 acres. The dollar amount of damage associated with the acreage is an estimated $3 billion. Nearly 7,600 fires burned or are burning in 2018. All this on the heels of active 2016 and 2017 fire seasons. Although the insurance industry is positioned to respond to covered losses, the breadth, scope and extent of personal trauma and physical damage to Californians is overwhelming.

Join Athenium Analytics and Demotech on December 11, 2018 at 2:00 PM Eastern for a webinar describing the magnitude of the recent fire season in the Golden State, including information on the underlying conditions and causes of Holy Fire, Mendocino Complex, Cranston, Carr, Holiday, West, Klamathon, Creek and Pawnee, Woolsey, Camp and the other wildfires.

Joseph Petrelli, President, Demotech will moderate the webinar. The speakers will include Leigh Munchak, Vice President of Meteorology at Athenium Analytics. Leigh will share insights on the recent California wildfires – aerial imagery of the affected areas, the environmental risk factors that contributed to the size and spread of the blazes, and how climate change may impact future fire seasons.

Other team members from Athenium Analytics will include Mike Bennett, Vice President of Product Strategies and Josh Watkinson, Director of Product Strategies. Mike and Josh will analyze the burned areas using wildfire risk assessment and post-event forensics tools designed for insurance companies.

Attendees will better understand the disasters of 2018, learn to identify wildfire risks in the future, and use new insights to adjust their property insurance portfolios accordingly. This webinar is offered by Demotech as a public service. There is no cost to register. Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6920415640627012610.

